Paya to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya, a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, today announced that Jeff Hack, Paya CEO and other senior management team members are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

Citi Financial Technology Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference
Date: Monday, November 30, 2020
Presentation time: 3:00pm EST

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
Date: Monday, December 7, 2020
Presentation time: 4:10pm EST

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events & Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at investors.paya.com.

About Paya
Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow.

Paya is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “PAYA.” The company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH and Dallas, TX.

Investor Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
matt.humphries@paya.com

Media Contact:
Kerry Close
212-784-5717
kclose@groupgordon.com

 




