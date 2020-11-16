 

DATA443 RELEASES STELLAR THIRD QUARTER 2020 FINANCIALS ON ROAD TO UPLIST TO MAJOR MARKET

Market Leading SaaS-Based Data Security & Privacy Operation Outperforms with Growing Revenues, Thousands of Active Customers and Growing ARR

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, is pleased to announce its third quarter 2020 financial results, with continued accelerated growth in bookings, customer base and ARR. The Company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities & Exchange Commission earlier today, and can be found at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1068689/000149315220021394/for ...

Major Key Highlights include:

  • Nearly $3,000,000 of toxic convertible debt paid-off or converted 9-months ended and counting
    • Major reduction of overhang and drag on financing activities
  • Closed 3 new acquisitions – all with leading technology stacks, customer bases and intellectual property
  • Paid down over $500,000 in acquisition-related notes in cash
  • Significantly increased cash flow performance when compared to same period last year
  • Company historic quarterly record bookings of $835,000
  • Best revenue quarter in Company’s history
  • Reduction of G&A expenses of 35%
  • Deferred revenues continue to increase, this quarter up 21%
  • Net reduction of debt increased equity by $12,500,000
  • Cancellation of 250,000 warrants, and settlement of 38,000,000 warrants
  • Addition of over 160,000 new active users to our WordPress technology stack
  • Addition of over 7,000 net new customers

Jason Remillard, CEO of Data443, commented, “This quarter continued to be an all-hands-on deck effort by the entire team, and we continued to deliver. We will have a more detailed analysis of the quarterly results forthcoming; however, we are excited to provide the initial highlights today that really standout for this very busy quarter for the company. We expect to continue to have a very active Q4 corporately and with our clients, more news to follow.”

“Also, please do join us this week for our regular Business Update Call where I will discuss some of our activities from Q3, plans for Q4 and of course 2021! One of my favorite things to do – I am excited for this event!”

Investors and other interested parties may submit their questions ahead of time by emailing Investor Relations at ir@data443.com – Online registration is available at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3yfYIRn2S2ikdr2agg16nw.

