AgEagle Aerial Systems Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 16.11.2020, 14:30 | 66 | 0 |
WICHITA, Kan., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery,
data collection and analytics technologies, announced record financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Key Financial Highlights
- Revenues for three-month reporting period ended September 30, 2020 increased significantly to a record of $750,000 compared to $42,000 for the comparable three month
period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenues increased to a record of $1.2 million compared to $108,000 reported for the nine months in the prior year period. The notable
increase in revenues was primarily driven by follow-on purchase orders for manufacturing and assembly of drones and related package delivery equipment for the Company’s largest customer.
- Gross profit margin on sales improved to 43% from 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Likewise, gross profit margin on sales
for the comparable nine month reporting periods in 2020 and 2019 rose to 46% from 20%, respectively.
- Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $579,000 compared to $563,000 in net loss for the same three months in 2019. For the nine months ended
September 30, 2020, net loss was $2.2 million compared to $1.9 million in the prior year nine-month period. Overall, the increase in net losses were due to higher operating costs relating to the
shifts in our long-term growth and business expansion strategies.
- After factoring non-cash accounting charges relating to our financing activities, the net loss attributable to our common stockholders improved to $579,000 from
$604,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. After factoring non-cash accounting charges for the comparable nine month reporting periods in 2020 and 2019, net loss
attributable to the Company’s common stockholders was $11.3 million compared to $2.0 million, respectively.
- As of September 30, 2020, the Company's balance sheet reflected cash of $24.7 million compared to $718,000 as of December 31, 2019. The Company had no long-term debt
and total stockholders' equity increased to $28.1 million compared to $4.3 million as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The material strengthening of the balance sheet was
largely due to the successful closing of equity financings completed in the first half of 2020.
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0