Growing Need for Merchant Services As Cannabis Sales Pick Up Momentum After Latest Election Results

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the major problems for merchants selling cannabis and hemp-derived products, including CBD, is that they have to jump through hoops to be able to offer their customers credit card or mobile payment platforms. In effect… they have to "lie" (wink-wink) to banks that offer card services. An article from an industry insider, Payments Source, said that: "Cannabis sellers can accept card payments if they lie about their business category, but this is a risky and shortsighted strategy… The recent U.S. election could move the cannabis industry closer to the mainstream, but legal dispensaries will still have to deal with workarounds to accept card or mobile payments. Despite bipartisan momentum toward legalization, cannabis sellers, growers and merchants have long relied on circuitous access to financial services, since federal prohibitions have made mainstream banks reluctant to work with the industry. This has made it nearly impossible for U.S. cannabis sellers to accept mainstream cards and wallet apps… There's a chance for more substantial relief, but the politics are complicated." Active Companies in the industry include The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA) (TSX: APHA), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX: WEED).

The uncertainty of different state regulations and no federal mandate has resulted in a mix of blockchain, cryptocurrency and cashless ATMs, which are all complicated and inefficient. Cashless ATMs, for example, require extra hardware and do not have a direct connection with the merchant's point of sale. As a result, cash is still a major payment method. "We expect cannabis legislation to be enacted someday in the relatively near future…" said an officer of a Denver-based cannabis payments app… and an article in Marijuana Business Daily (MBD) they reported the elections have moved the ball forward, saying: " "The marijuana industry appeared headed for a clean sweep on Election Day, with voters approving new markets in Arizona, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota that could generate more than $2.5 billion in medical and recreational cannabis sales a year by 2024. "With the passage of these initiatives, one-third of the population now lives in jurisdictions that have legalized cannabis for adult use, and 70% of all states have embraced cannabis for medical use," Steve Hawkins, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), said in a statement.