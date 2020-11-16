 

DEADLINE TODAY The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:54  |  33   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Odonate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ODT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Odonate’s tesetaxel treatment was not as safe nor as well-tolerated by patients as was touted by the Company. The cancer treatment’s commercial viability was overstated by the Company. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Odonate, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Odonate Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DEADLINE TODAY The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Odonate” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ODT) for violations of the securities laws. The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Odonate Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020