 

Cabot Launches New PLASBLAK XP6801D Black Masterbatch Formulation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  45   |   |   

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT), an industry leader in black masterbatch solutions, today announced the launch of PLASBLAK XP6801D black masterbatch, a unique styrene acrylonitrile (SAN)-based formulation that meets the needs of the styrenics market without the usual trade-off between color and mechanical properties. PLASBLAK XP6801D black masterbatch enables excellent color performance, mechanical properties and UV resistance at a lower masterbatch concentration.

Using PLASBLAK XP6801D black masterbatch, customers can:

  • Achieve higher color without sacrificing impact properties
  • Lower masterbatch loading in the final compound offering formulation flexibility to meet stricter customer performance requirements
  • Deliver the same performance with up to 50% less material, reducing handling, transport logistics and associated transportation-related GHG emissions

“We are excited about this breakthrough solution for styrenics applications, which presents clear performance advantages by delivering differentiated technical performance with a lower masterbatch concentration,” said Santiague Pierre, global application lead, masterbatch and conductive compounds. “We believe PLASBLAK XP6801D black masterbatch will help our customers continue to innovate and provide formulation flexibility to meet evolving performance expectations set by original equipment manufacturers.”

Cabot’s PLASBLAK masterbatches are formulated and manufactured to exacting standards to meet application- and polymer-specific needs across a wide range of industries, including automotive, agriculture, infrastructure, packaging and more. To learn more about Cabot’s masterbatch solutions visit cabotcorp.com/masterbatch.

ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company’s website at cabotcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

