 

P&G’s Royal Oils and Gold Series Announce Ongoing Commitment to Support Black Women in STEM

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  77   |   |   

Black women have historically been underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce. P&G brands Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders and Gold Series from Pantene are determined to help change that by supporting the growth and development of future Black female STEM-focused innovators through a new initiative. Together with CVS this fall, P&G will award $200,000 in scholarships to Black women pursuing a degree in STEM subjects at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and UNCF member schools, facilitated through long-time higher education partner UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005721/en/

The P&G brands are partnering with CVS and UNCF to award $200,000 in scholarships to Black women pursuing degrees in STEM subjects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The P&G brands are partnering with CVS and UNCF to award $200,000 in scholarships to Black women pursuing degrees in STEM subjects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Rooted in Science scholarships will be administered by UNCF, an organization dedicated to helping as many talented, deserving Black men and women as possible get to and through college successfully. To apply for a scholarship, please visit https://uncf.org/scholarships. Applications will be open from November 15, 2020 through January 4, 2021, and recipients will be announced on January 28, 2021. There will be 16 scholarship recipients who will be awarded $5,000 a year for up to two years. Scholarship funds are intended to help college juniors and seniors with expenses associated with the pursuit of their degrees as 45.9% of Black students enrolled in four-year public institutions complete their degrees in six years. This is partially because 65% of Black college students are independent, which means they must balance obtaining a degree with full-time work, family responsibilities and more.

“Providing these resources to young, Black women studying STEM is deeply important to P&G as we hope to help further diversify the field and pave the way for future generations,” said Lela Coffey, Vice President P&G Multicultural Hair Care. “STEM and diversity are at the core of our brands and ensuring representation of Black women in these roles is essential for developing future innovations in beauty and personal care products that continue to support and reflect the needs of modern Black women.”

Seite 1 von 3
Procter & Gamble Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

P&G’s Royal Oils and Gold Series Announce Ongoing Commitment to Support Black Women in STEM Black women have historically been underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce. P&G brands Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders and Gold Series from Pantene are determined to help change that by supporting the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Pantene Launches Its “Family is #BeautifuLGBTQ” Series to Show the Connections That Make a Family
13.11.20
Ivory Celebrates World Kindness Day Through Initiative Aimed at Spreading Positivity
12.11.20
Cascade and GE Appliances Are on a Mission to Help You Save Water This Holiday Season
07.11.20
Einschätzung zur US-Wahl: Halten die Märkte den Trump-Zündeleien stand? | Die BÖRSENKOMPASS-Analyse zur US-Wahl
07.11.20
3 Dividendenaktien, die einem bis ans Ende der Tage Geld zahlen
04.11.20
Procter & Gamble vs. Henkel: Das ist jetzt die top defensive Dividendenaktie!
02.11.20
Pampers Donates More Than 200,000 Preemie Diapers to Canadian Families for Prematurity Awareness Month
28.10.20
Pampers Pure Now Features Plant-Based Liner Enriched with Shea Butter, Giving Parents What They Prefer For Their Little Ones
27.10.20
Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer
27.10.20
"Umbruch - Ready for Change": Was es braucht, um ein besseres, "neues Normal" zu schaffen und die Chancen des Umbruchs zu entfalten

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
108
Procter & Gamble - zu langweilig für w:o?