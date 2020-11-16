P&G’s Royal Oils and Gold Series Announce Ongoing Commitment to Support Black Women in STEM

Black women have historically been underrepresented in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce. P&G brands Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders and Gold Series from Pantene are determined to help change that by supporting the growth and development of future Black female STEM-focused innovators through a new initiative. Together with CVS this fall, P&G will award $200,000 in scholarships to Black women pursuing a degree in STEM subjects at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and UNCF member schools, facilitated through long-time higher education partner UNCF (United Negro College Fund).

The P&G brands are partnering with CVS and UNCF to award $200,000 in scholarships to Black women pursuing degrees in STEM subjects. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Rooted in Science scholarships will be administered by UNCF, an organization dedicated to helping as many talented, deserving Black men and women as possible get to and through college successfully. To apply for a scholarship, please visit https://uncf.org/scholarships. Applications will be open from November 15, 2020 through January 4, 2021, and recipients will be announced on January 28, 2021. There will be 16 scholarship recipients who will be awarded $5,000 a year for up to two years. Scholarship funds are intended to help college juniors and seniors with expenses associated with the pursuit of their degrees as 45.9% of Black students enrolled in four-year public institutions complete their degrees in six years. This is partially because 65% of Black college students are independent, which means they must balance obtaining a degree with full-time work, family responsibilities and more.

“Providing these resources to young, Black women studying STEM is deeply important to P&G as we hope to help further diversify the field and pave the way for future generations,” said Lela Coffey, Vice President P&G Multicultural Hair Care. “STEM and diversity are at the core of our brands and ensuring representation of Black women in these roles is essential for developing future innovations in beauty and personal care products that continue to support and reflect the needs of modern Black women.”