 

XORTX Announces Topline Results from Mount Sinai’s COVID-19 Clinical Study

● Early & High Uric Acid dose dependent association in Acute Kidney Injury from COVID-19 ●

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce topline results from the Company’s partnership with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York (“Icahn School of Medicine”). The aim of this study was to characterize the incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (“AKI”) and Hyperuricemia (high serum uric acid levels) in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as announced on August 4, 2020 (“Icahn Clinical Study”). Results of the data analysis show that in some individuals with COVID-19 infection, hyperuricemia increases early in and is associated with AKI. The data also strongly suggests that for those individuals with very high serum uric acid levels, this can contribute to worsening kidney outcomes. These topline results indicate that further clinical studies to lower uric acid in these individuals is warranted, and may improve AKI, dialysis, recovery and mortality outcomes.

The Icahn Clinical Study assessed data from nearly 7,000 patients with COVID-19. From this pool of hospitalized individuals approximately 800 patients had measurements of uric acid at the time of or during hospitalization and provided information for analysis. This analysis builds upon XORTX’s previous announcement that greater than 60% of individuals with acute kidney injury had elevated uric acid levels above the normal range. This investigation led by Dr. Coca and team, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York was broadened to study all hospitalized patients and to understand when hyperuricemia and AKI are occurring during COVID-19 illness and the association between them.  The topline results, in patients hospitalized for COVID-19, demonstrated that:

  1. AKI occurred early in COVID-19 infection - 36% of individuals had evidence of AKI at admission and an additional 23% developed AKI during hospitalization;
  2. More than 50% of individuals admitted to hospital with AKI demonstrated very high serum uric acid levels (Mean: >8 mg/dL);
  3. Overall, MAKE-D* (Major Adverse Kidney Events) occurred in nearly 90% of patients with severe hyperuricemia (serum concentrations > 9 mg/dL); and
  4. A strong dose-dependent relationship between serum uric acid levels and severity of AKI in COVID-19 existed, with adjusted odds for MAKE-D > 4-fold for patients in the highest vs. lowest quartile of uric acid, even after adjusting for confounders including admission serum creatinine.

*MAKE-D: Serum Creatinine ≥ 100% increase from baseline or, dialysis or, death.

