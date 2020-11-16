Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Eighth Consecutive Annual Distribution Increase With 2% Commencing in 2021

Effective January 2021, annualized distributions will increase to $0.51 per trust unit from $0.50 per trust unit. This equates to a 2% increase over the current distribution. On a monthly basis, this equates to $0.0425 per trust unit.

As a result, the Trust has declared and approved monthly distributions in the amount of $0.0425 per trust unit for Unitholders of record on January 29, 2021, February 26, 2021 and March 31, 2021 payable on or about February 15, 2021, March 15, 2021 and April 15, 2021, respectively.

Since the Trust’s inception in Q4/2012, distributions have been raised eight times in eight years and represents a cumulative increase of 45.7% or 4.8% on an annualized basis since the Trust’s inception in 2012. Further, for 2019, distributions were 100% Return of Capital.

DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN & UNIT PURCHASE PLAN

The Trust has in place a Distribution Reinvestment Plan (“DRIP”) and Unit Purchase Plan (the “UPP”). Under the terms of the DRIP, FCPT’s Unitholders may elect to automatically reinvest all or a portion of their regular monthly distributions in additional Units, without incurring brokerage fees or commissions. Under the terms of the UPP, FCPT’s Unitholders may purchase a minimum of $1,000 of Units per month and maximum purchases of up to $12,000 per annum. Management and trustees have not participated in the DRIP or UPP to date and own approximately 8% of the issued and outstanding trust units of the Trust.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust’s plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.