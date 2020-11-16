New Surge of Cases Emphasizes the Need for Widespread Diagnostic Solutions

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New restrictions are being implemented in several states across the country as the number of those infected with COVID-19 is once again on the rise. For instance, New York City's new restrictions went into effect on Friday night, imposing curfews on restaurants and gyms and limiting gatherings in private homes to 10 people. Additionally, New York City is preparing to move schools to an all-remote setting. Mayor Bill de Blasio told parents Friday to have a plan in place as early as Monday in the event the citywide rolling positive infection rate hits the school shutdown threshold (3%) over the weekend. As of Friday, the rate had climbed to 2.83%, the highest number since June 8th. The daily case average is its highest since May. de Blasio said on WNYC that "parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November… Have an alternative plan beginning as early as Monday for whatever will help them get them through this month if school is not open." Todos Medical Ltd. (OTC: TOMDF), Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX).

While biotech companies work on vaccines and possible treatments and medical device companies focus on patient monitoring, numerous others have been working on improving testing options. The high demand for tests put the diagnostics test manufacturing industry under immense pressure. And the sudden global need for accurate, high-quality testing is unlike anything it has experienced before. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emphasized the importance of testing capabilities back in March. And according to the FDA's announcement, it has issued the fourth diagnostic related Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Thermo Fisher for its TaqPath Combo Kit. FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D explained that "we have been engaging with test developers and encouraging them to come to the FDA and work with us. Since the beginning of this outbreak, more than 80 test developers have sought our assistance with development and validation of tests they plan to bring through the Emergency Use Authorization process."