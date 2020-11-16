 

New Surge of Cases Emphasizes the Need for Widespread Diagnostic Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  81   |   |   

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New restrictions are being implemented in several states across the country as the number of those infected with COVID-19 is once again on the rise. For instance, New York City's new restrictions went into effect on Friday night, imposing curfews on restaurants and gyms and limiting gatherings in private homes to 10 people. Additionally, New York City is preparing to move schools to an all-remote setting. Mayor Bill de Blasio told parents Friday to have a plan in place as early as Monday in the event the citywide rolling positive infection rate hits the school shutdown threshold (3%) over the weekend. As of Friday, the rate had climbed to 2.83%, the highest number since June 8th. The daily case average is its highest since May. de Blasio said on WNYC that "parents should have a plan for the rest of the month of November… Have an alternative plan beginning as early as Monday for whatever will help them get them through this month if school is not open." Todos Medical Ltd. (OTC: TOMDF), Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX), Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO), Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX).

While biotech companies work on vaccines and possible treatments and medical device companies focus on patient monitoring, numerous others have been working on improving testing options. The high demand for tests put the diagnostics test manufacturing industry under immense pressure. And the sudden global need for accurate, high-quality testing is unlike anything it has experienced before. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emphasized the importance of testing capabilities back in March. And according to the FDA's announcement, it has issued the fourth diagnostic related Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Thermo Fisher for its TaqPath Combo Kit. FDA Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn, M.D explained that "we have been engaging with test developers and encouraging them to come to the FDA and work with us. Since the beginning of this outbreak, more than 80 test developers have sought our assistance with development and validation of tests they plan to bring through the Emergency Use Authorization process."

Seite 1 von 7
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Surge of Cases Emphasizes the Need for Widespread Diagnostic Solutions - FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - New restrictions are being implemented in several states across the country as the number of those infected with COVID-19 is once again on the rise. For instance, New York …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Business Reporter: The workforce of 2021
BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods