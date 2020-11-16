 

DGAP-News Trintech Kicks Off Trintech Connect 2020, Bringing Together Global Customer Base

Auxis, DXC Technology, Dixon Hughes Goodman, The Hackett Group, Ingram Micro, KPMG LLP, and The Dallas Cowboys to Present

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced the start of its virtual conference, Trintech Connect 2020, being held November 16th to 19th. This four-day virtual conference brings together Trintech's global customer base to advance product knowledge, share their experiences using Trintech's solutions, and discuss best practices across a wide variety of industries and verticals.

"We are thrilled to welcome our customers to Trintech Connect 2020 and empower them with the technology innovation and skills they need to drive their businesses forward," said Teresa Mackintosh, Chief Executive Officer at Trintech. "This will be a week filled with customers expanding their knowledge of our solutions by collaborating alongside their peers and hearing from industry leaders to better position their organizations for continued growth in the future."

Featured speakers at this week's event include representatives from Trintech customers Ingram Micro, DXC Technology, WM Barr, and The Dallas Cowboys, who will share their experiences using Trintech's suite of financial solutions to transform and accelerate their Finance & Accounting (F&A) operations. Trintech partners and industry thought leaders Auxis, Dixon Hughes Goodman, The Hackett Group, and KPMG LLP will also present at the event. In addition, Trintech's executive team will share new Record to Report market trends and related insights into Trintech's strategic direction and product roadmaps.

