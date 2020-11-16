C.H. Robinson to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW) today announced that the company will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 1:00 p.m. Central. The conference will be held virtually this year.

The fireside chat discussion will be accessible live at www.chrobinson.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months following the live webcast.