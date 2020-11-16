C.H. Robinson to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW) today announced that the company will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 1:00 p.m. Central. The conference will be held virtually this year.
The fireside chat discussion will be accessible live at www.chrobinson.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be available for two months following the live webcast.
About C.H. Robinson
C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With nearly $20 billion in freight under management and 18 million shipments annually, we are one of the world’s largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world’s economy. With the combination of our multimodal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 119,000 customers and 78,000 contract carriers. Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers’ businesses. As a responsible global citizen, we are also proud to contribute millions of dollars to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit us at www.chrobinson.com (Nasdaq: CHRW).
Source: C.H. Robinson
