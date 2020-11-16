 

Teradata Launches New ‘DataDNA’ Data Forensics Tool

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the availability of Teradata DataDNA – an automated service that produces data lineage and usage analytics. Using the power of Vantage, the company’s flagship hybrid multi-cloud data analytics software platform, DataDNA delivers transparency into an organization’s data assets and their utilization across the ecosystem, regardless of platform or technology, to ensure maximum analytic value is being derived throughout the enterprise. By giving businesses full insight into their data – including whether data is used, how it is used, and by whom – DataDNA enables customers to use data as their greatest asset, eliminating data redundancy, reducing cost, accelerating data integration, assisting in regulatory compliance, and increasing the return on investment.

Delivered by Teradata or one of its strategic integration and consulting partners, DataDNA also becomes an indispensable tool as companies migrate to Vantage in the cloud – helping them understand the interdependencies of their systems, data usage, and data flow, so they can make informed decisions on which applications to move, consolidate and simplify for their new cloud ecosystem.

“At Teradata, we have a deep understanding of analytic ecosystems and how data flows through an organization. That’s why we’re leveraging our expertise to help our customers better understand and manage their data assets across any platform,” said Niels Brandt, Vice President, Customer Success & Consulting at Teradata. “By automating data management, our customers will reduce their reliance on IT specialists for repetitive and low impact data management tasks, thereby releasing their productive time for increased collaboration, training and high-value services. And as more of our customers move to Vantage in the cloud, DataDNA provides insight to support ecosystem simplification and helps to identify data dependencies for accelerated migration plans and activities.”

DataDNA is an as-a-service offering that is customized for individual Teradata customers. By delivering this automated view into data assets -- including their usage and cross-platform data lineage -- DataDNA generates rapid new insights that improve new and existing business use cases by:

  • Simplifying IT ecosystems and reducing associated costs;
  • Eliminating data duplication;
  • Providing self-service business insights;
  • Ensuring efficient and fact-based data governance;
  • Guaranteeing data quality;
  • Reconciling data and processes across platforms; and
  • Generating automated and accurate change impact analysis.

The demand for automated data management has increased dramatically in recent years as data proliferation has accelerated, creating a need for services and solutions that help companies understand their vast data ecosystems. With DataDNA, the insights into what systems do with data, and who is using that data, are derived from metadata. This makes the service much less invasive and the footprint much lighter, so that no intensive system processing is required.

Seite 1 von 3
Teradata Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teradata Launches New ‘DataDNA’ Data Forensics Tool Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the availability of Teradata DataDNA – an automated service that produces data lineage and usage analytics. Using the power of Vantage, the company’s flagship hybrid …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Teradata Announces Changes to Board of Directors
05.11.20
Teradata Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.11.20
New Teradata Executives Bolster C-suite
26.10.20
Global Survey: 9 out of 10 Business Leaders Say Data Is More Important Since Onset of COVID-19