Teradata Launches New ‘DataDNA’ Data Forensics Tool

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the cloud data analytics platform company, today announced the availability of Teradata DataDNA – an automated service that produces data lineage and usage analytics. Using the power of Vantage, the company’s flagship hybrid multi-cloud data analytics software platform, DataDNA delivers transparency into an organization’s data assets and their utilization across the ecosystem, regardless of platform or technology, to ensure maximum analytic value is being derived throughout the enterprise. By giving businesses full insight into their data – including whether data is used, how it is used, and by whom – DataDNA enables customers to use data as their greatest asset, eliminating data redundancy, reducing cost, accelerating data integration, assisting in regulatory compliance, and increasing the return on investment.

Delivered by Teradata or one of its strategic integration and consulting partners, DataDNA also becomes an indispensable tool as companies migrate to Vantage in the cloud – helping them understand the interdependencies of their systems, data usage, and data flow, so they can make informed decisions on which applications to move, consolidate and simplify for their new cloud ecosystem.

“At Teradata, we have a deep understanding of analytic ecosystems and how data flows through an organization. That’s why we’re leveraging our expertise to help our customers better understand and manage their data assets across any platform,” said Niels Brandt, Vice President, Customer Success & Consulting at Teradata. “By automating data management, our customers will reduce their reliance on IT specialists for repetitive and low impact data management tasks, thereby releasing their productive time for increased collaboration, training and high-value services. And as more of our customers move to Vantage in the cloud, DataDNA provides insight to support ecosystem simplification and helps to identify data dependencies for accelerated migration plans and activities.”

DataDNA is an as-a-service offering that is customized for individual Teradata customers. By delivering this automated view into data assets -- including their usage and cross-platform data lineage -- DataDNA generates rapid new insights that improve new and existing business use cases by:

Simplifying IT ecosystems and reducing associated costs;

Eliminating data duplication;

Providing self-service business insights;

Ensuring efficient and fact-based data governance;

Guaranteeing data quality;

Reconciling data and processes across platforms; and

Generating automated and accurate change impact analysis.

The demand for automated data management has increased dramatically in recent years as data proliferation has accelerated, creating a need for services and solutions that help companies understand their vast data ecosystems. With DataDNA, the insights into what systems do with data, and who is using that data, are derived from metadata. This makes the service much less invasive and the footprint much lighter, so that no intensive system processing is required.