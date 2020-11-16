UScellular Taps Nokia WING to Provide Enhanced Self-Service IoT Management for Enterprise Customers

“At UScellular, we strive to enhance the operations of our business and government customers and simplify the deployment and ongoing management of their IoT technology,” said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. “The Nokia WING solution gives businesses the power and control to manage their wireless devices to best meet their needs, and we look forward to implementing additional capabilities in the future to further streamline vast IoT deployments for our customers.”

UScellular has enhanced its enterprise IoT self-management portal, allowing its customers and authorized resellers to successfully manage large-scale IoT (Internet of Things) deployments and optimize their investments. The new ConnectHQ is powered by Nokia WING, and is a world-class platform that combines UScellular’s innovative IoT solutions and fast, high-quality network with Nokia’s global IoT ecosystem to bring new device management capabilities to customers.

ConnectHQ enables business and government customers to regulate connectivity for their devices in a centralized, easy-to-use dashboard, providing them the ability to:

Easily manage day-to-day IoT activations & suspensions

Monitor data usage on every device in real-time

Set-up usage alerts and create customized reports that can be easily shared

Track usage trends over time and adjust as needed to control costs

Increase operational efficiency by creating automated triggers when certain conditions are met

Secure remote devices against fraudulent misuse

“Nokia is delivering the key technologies that our customers require, including our 4G and 5G solutions and Nokia WING – our industry-leading IoT platform,” said John Harrington, SVP, U.S. Major Accounts, Nokia. “For UScellular, Nokia WING provides the performance and flexibility that will allow its customers to better manage their IoT devices.”

For more information about ConnectHQ, please go to business.uscellular.com. For more information about Nokia WING, please go to https://www.nokia.com/networks/services/wing/.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular’s business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or business.uscellular.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter: @nokia and @NokiaNAM.

