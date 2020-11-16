 

UScellular Taps Nokia WING to Provide Enhanced Self-Service IoT Management for Enterprise Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

UScellular has enhanced its enterprise IoT self-management portal, allowing its customers and authorized resellers to successfully manage large-scale IoT (Internet of Things) deployments and optimize their investments. The new ConnectHQ is powered by Nokia WING, and is a world-class platform that combines UScellular’s innovative IoT solutions and fast, high-quality network with Nokia’s global IoT ecosystem to bring new device management capabilities to customers.

“At UScellular, we strive to enhance the operations of our business and government customers and simplify the deployment and ongoing management of their IoT technology,” said Kimberly Green-Kerr, senior vice president of enterprise sales and operations at UScellular. “The Nokia WING solution gives businesses the power and control to manage their wireless devices to best meet their needs, and we look forward to implementing additional capabilities in the future to further streamline vast IoT deployments for our customers.”

ConnectHQ enables business and government customers to regulate connectivity for their devices in a centralized, easy-to-use dashboard, providing them the ability to:

  • Easily manage day-to-day IoT activations & suspensions
  • Monitor data usage on every device in real-time
  • Set-up usage alerts and create customized reports that can be easily shared
  • Track usage trends over time and adjust as needed to control costs
  • Increase operational efficiency by creating automated triggers when certain conditions are met
  • Secure remote devices against fraudulent misuse

“Nokia is delivering the key technologies that our customers require, including our 4G and 5G solutions and Nokia WING – our industry-leading IoT platform,” said John Harrington, SVP, U.S. Major Accounts, Nokia. “For UScellular, Nokia WING provides the performance and flexibility that will allow its customers to better manage their IoT devices.”

For more information about ConnectHQ, please go to business.uscellular.com. For more information about Nokia WING, please go to https://www.nokia.com/networks/services/wing/.

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study – Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular’s business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or business.uscellular.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter: @nokia and @NokiaNAM.

United States Cellular Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UScellular Taps Nokia WING to Provide Enhanced Self-Service IoT Management for Enterprise Customers UScellular has enhanced its enterprise IoT self-management portal, allowing its customers and authorized resellers to successfully manage large-scale IoT (Internet of Things) deployments and optimize their investments. The new ConnectHQ is powered …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
UScellular Introduces “Learn with US” Resource Hub
12.11.20
AJR Ready to Make a ‘BANG!’ on UScellular’s Instagram
12.11.20
Shop for Tech Gifts on Your Own Terms at UScellular this Holiday Season
05.11.20
All-New iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini with 5G, Available to Order from UScellular on November 6
30.10.20
The Chicago Tribune Names UScellular a Winner of the Chicago Top Workplaces 2020 Award
29.10.20
UScellular Offers LG K92 5G Smartphone Starting November 19
28.10.20
UScellular Introduces Inseego 5G MiFi Hotspot to Bring Faster Connection Speeds to Consumers and Businesses