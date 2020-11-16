Fiserv to Present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, announced today that Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on November 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com.