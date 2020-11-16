UnitedHealth Group Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America and World Indices for 22nd Consecutive Year

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices track the stock performance of the world’s leading companies in terms of economic, environmental and social criteria. They provide stakeholders, including investors, insight into corporate sustainability practices considered critical for generating long-term societal and shareholder value.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 2020 in the Health Care Equipment and Services Industry Group. It is the 22 nd consecutive year that UnitedHealth Group has been named to the indices, beginning in 1999 when the rankings were established.

Within the Health Care Equipment and Services Industry Group, UnitedHealth Group ranked in the 96th percentile overall, up 1 point from last year. It ranked in the 90th percentile or above in 12 of the 22 assessed categories.

“Sustainability is at the center of our ongoing efforts to lead in the development of a next-generation health system in a socially conscious way,” said Cory Alexander, UnitedHealth Group executive vice president of Corporate Affairs. “Our long-standing commitment to sustainability is enabled by our passionate team members, mission-driven culture, dedication to responsible business practices, and commitment to improve the health of the environment. We are tremendously honored to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the 22nd consecutive year.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices are maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, an international investment firm focused exclusively on sustainability investing. RobecoSAM invites more than 3,500 listed companies around the world to report annually on their sustainability practices.

