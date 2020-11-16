NortonLifeLock Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

“NortonLifeLock’s position as a global leader depends not only on our technology, but also on our values as an ethical company that operates with integrity and accountability,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “We are honored – in just our first year as a standalone consumer company – to be named to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices and remain committed to building a sustainable, diverse and safe world.”

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced its inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) , one of the world’s leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks. NortonLifeLock earned a sustainability score of 55 and ranks in the 95 th percentile in the software category.

DSJI, one of the leading benchmarks for ESG performance, underscores NortonLifeLock’s ranking in the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index practicing long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria compiled from SAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The annual evaluation recognizes the company for global sustainability practices, comparing 61 varied industries on both financial and industry-specific criteria, against ESG factors.

In this year’s analysis, NortonLifeLock ranked especially high for the following factors: Risk and crisis management, information security/cybersecurity and system availability, and human capital development.

Highlights of NortonLifeLock’s performance across ESG areas include:

Giving back to communities: NortonLifeLock team members provided over 18,000 hours of volunteer service, including Cyber Safety trainings to communities around the world.

NortonLifeLock team members provided over 18,000 hours of volunteer service, including Cyber Safety trainings to communities around the world. Increasing nonprofit access to technology: NortonLifeLock product donations, with a retail value of nearly $11 million, helped nearly 15,000 nonprofits and public libraries keep their devices and data secure.

NortonLifeLock product donations, with a retail value of nearly $11 million, helped nearly 15,000 nonprofits and public libraries keep their devices and data secure. Working towards clean energy: 24% of the energy used in FY20 was from renewable sources.

24% of the energy used in FY20 was from renewable sources. Reducing packaging: 32% of all NortonLifeLock products are currently made with and packaged in Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper.

32% of all NortonLifeLock products are currently made with and packaged in Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper. Driving diversity: Globally, NortonLifeLock’s workforce and annual pay equity review showed that the company’s pay ratios are equitable across all workforce levels with 31% of its global workforce including women.

“We congratulate NortonLifeLock for being included in the DJSI,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

NortonLifeLock recently released its inaugural corporate responsibility objectives in its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, aligning to the company’s new and more focused business, current business priorities and company values.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of approximately 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.

