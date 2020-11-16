 

NortonLifeLock Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  10   |   |   

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced its inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world’s leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks. NortonLifeLock earned a sustainability score of 55 and ranks in the 95th percentile in the software category.

“NortonLifeLock’s position as a global leader depends not only on our technology, but also on our values as an ethical company that operates with integrity and accountability,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “We are honored – in just our first year as a standalone consumer company – to be named to the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices and remain committed to building a sustainable, diverse and safe world.”

DSJI, one of the leading benchmarks for ESG performance, underscores NortonLifeLock’s ranking in the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index practicing long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria compiled from SAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The annual evaluation recognizes the company for global sustainability practices, comparing 61 varied industries on both financial and industry-specific criteria, against ESG factors.

In this year’s analysis, NortonLifeLock ranked especially high for the following factors: Risk and crisis management, information security/cybersecurity and system availability, and human capital development.

Highlights of NortonLifeLock’s performance across ESG areas include:

  • Giving back to communities: NortonLifeLock team members provided over 18,000 hours of volunteer service, including Cyber Safety trainings to communities around the world.
  • Increasing nonprofit access to technology: NortonLifeLock product donations, with a retail value of nearly $11 million, helped nearly 15,000 nonprofits and public libraries keep their devices and data secure.
  • Working towards clean energy: 24% of the energy used in FY20 was from renewable sources.
  • Reducing packaging: 32% of all NortonLifeLock products are currently made with and packaged in Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified paper.
  • Driving diversity: Globally, NortonLifeLock’s workforce and annual pay equity review showed that the company’s pay ratios are equitable across all workforce levels with 31% of its global workforce including women.

“We congratulate NortonLifeLock for being included in the DJSI,” said Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global “A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

NortonLifeLock recently released its inaugural corporate responsibility objectives in its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report, aligning to the company’s new and more focused business, current business priorities and company values.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of approximately 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NortonLifeLock Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Indices NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced its inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the world’s leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks. NortonLifeLock …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
NortonLifeLock Delivers Sustainable Growth with Q2 Revenue Up 5%
29.10.20
NortonLifeLock Expands Privacy Offerings
28.10.20
1 in 5 Americans Have Shared Disinformation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
25
Symantec Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results