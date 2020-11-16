 

Personalis to Present at the AMP Annual Meeting 2020

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, today announced that the company will present data from its clinical test - NeXT DxTM - at the virtual AMP Annual Meeting from Nov 16-20, 2020.

The poster presentation, titled “An exome and transcriptome based NeXT DxTM test enables therapy selection for cancer patients and offers insights into emerging composite biomarkers for immunotherapy” will be presented on Tuesday, Nov 17th between 1-2pm EST. The NeXT Dx test utilizes Personalis’ ImmunoID NeXT Platform, the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. The Personalis NeXT Dx Test provides a diagnostic report to the ordering provider which includes genomic alterations identified in 247 cancer-related genes, therapy recommendations, clinical trial matching and results from immunotherapy-related biomarkers such as microsatellite instability (MSI) status and exome-wide tumor mutational burden (TMB). Research data supporting identification of novel biomarkers from tumor exome and transcriptome can be provided upon physician’s request.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP). In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing our biopharmaceutical customers with information on approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements relating to attributes or advantages of the ImmunoID NeXT Platform, Personalis’ services for the VA MVP, the company’s business opportunities, leadership or growth, or other future events. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from any anticipated results or expectations expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Personalis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” Personalis disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

