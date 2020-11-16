Personalis to Present at the AMP Annual Meeting 2020

The poster presentation, titled “An exome and transcriptome based NeXT Dx TM test enables therapy selection for cancer patients and offers insights into emerging composite biomarkers for immunotherapy” will be presented on Tuesday, Nov 17 th between 1-2pm EST. The NeXT Dx test utilizes Personalis’ ImmunoID NeXT Platform , the first platform to enable comprehensive analysis of both a tumor and its immune microenvironment from a single sample. The Personalis NeXT Dx Test provides a diagnostic report to the ordering provider which includes genomic alterations identified in 247 cancer-related genes, therapy recommendations, clinical trial matching and results from immunotherapy-related biomarkers such as microsatellite instability (MSI) status and exome-wide tumor mutational burden (TMB). Research data supporting identification of novel biomarkers from tumor exome and transcriptome can be provided upon physician’s request.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing operations globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veteran Program (VA MVP). In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing our biopharmaceutical customers with information on approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited. For more information, please visit www.personalis.com and follow Personalis on Twitter (@PersonalisInc).

