ASE Technology Holding Named 2020 Industry Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the Fifth Consecutive Year

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor packaging, test and system assembly services, today announced that it has been included in the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Emerging Market segments. This is also the fifth year in a row that the company has been named the Industry leader in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group, becoming the only company from Taiwan to achieve this accolade. ASE is also the only company from Taiwan to be named on the CDP A list thrice and on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for five straight years. The recognition from numerous distinguished international organizations is a testimony to ASE’s resounding commitment in corporate sustainability, which has allowed the company to gain a competitive edge and create positive impacts through its business practices.

The DJSI World applies a transparent, rules-based component selection process based on the companies’ Total Sustainability Scores resulting from the annual SAM (previously known as RobecoSAM) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Only the top ranked companies within each industry are selected for inclusion. The CSA is open to the largest companies globally and over 3,500 publicly traded companies are invited this year. In this year’s DJSI list, there were 58 companies assessed in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group, and 7 of the companies, including ASE, made the cut on the 2020 DJSI World list. ASE achieved outstanding scores in 23 assessment categories including the highest scores in the categories of customer relationship management, information security/cybersecurity and system availability, environmental reporting, product stewardship, corporate citizenship and philanthropy.

“Despite an uncertain economic climate that was exacerbated by a global pandemic, we were able to deliver outstanding financial results with revenue increasing 15% in the first three quarters of the year and demonstrate steady profit growth,” said Jason Chang, Chairman and CEO, ASE Technology Holding. “As an industry leader, we remain committed to promote sustainability across the entire organization and develop a sustainability blueprint for the long term. Going forward, we will continue to play an active role to advance sustainable development within the semiconductor industry and contribute positively to the environment, economy and society,” he continued.