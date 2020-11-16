Pantene Launches Its “Family is #BeautifuLGBTQ” Series to Show the Connections That Make a Family

For many, hair is heritage. Hair is strength. Hair is self-expression. Hair is Pride. And for LGBTQ+ couples – who are seven times more likely to adopt or foster children – it can mean even more: Trust. Attachment. Connection. Family.

Pantene understands the vital role hair plays in connecting new families, and this National Adoption Month is launching “Family is #BeautifuLGBTQ,” a series created in partnership with Family Equality that supports LGBTQ+ families and celebrates the moments that connect and bring them together. The series will live on Pantene’s Instagram (@Pantene) and extend through November 2021, continuing to share the stories of diverse LGBTQ+ families throughout the year.

“Hair is the #1 expression of self-identity, and we know this is even more important for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Bret Senior, Pantene Brand Director. “In our ongoing partnership with Family Equality, we learned about the special moments – and struggles – LGBTQ+ couples embrace when starting a family. As a hair care brand, we’re proud to recognize that hair is often a part of the special moments that bring families closer. For these families, hair starts as an unfamiliar challenge that transforms into a familiar connection – whether that’s learning to braid your daughter’s hair so she feels her most confident, or performing a nightly hair-wrapping routine to form new traditions together.”

The hair moments in the series depict real family connections and lasting memories being made. In the series’ first video starring Raymond and Robbi, and their daughter Ella, they share how her hair bonded them from the very beginning as they created a hair-washing ritual that gave them the time to talk and connect while also learning about her hair needs and heritage, with Ella having a birth mother from India and birth father from the Caribbean. These are the moments that allow conversations to take place, bonds to form and families to grow.

“LGBTQ+ couples are seven times more likely to adopt than non-LGBTQ+ couples, and they are also more likely to adopt children who have the most difficulty finding forever homes,” said Denise Brogan-Kator, CEO (Interim) and Chief Policy Officer at Family Equality. “We are so proud to be partnering with Pantene on this campaign to show that, while LGBTQ-adoptive families may look or seem ‘different’, all families have one thing in common – the love for each other built through moments shared, both big and small. That is what makes a family.”

This campaign is the latest in support of Pantene’s mission to represent, celebrate and make the LGBTQ+ community feel beautiful year-round, building off of last holiday season’s “Going Home for the Holidays” campaign and “Don’t Hate Me Because I’m #BeautifuLGBTQ,” which launched during Pride Month 2019.

To learn more about “Family is #BeautifuLGBTQ” and how you can support Family Equality, please visit FamilyEquality.org/Pantene. Pantene is also encouraging families to share a family photo using #BeautifuLGBTQ in support of family equality for all. For each photo shared, Pantene is donating $1 to Family Equality (up to $100,000).

