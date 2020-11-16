AMCI Acquisition Corp. Highlights Partner Advent Technologies’ Collaboration With Los Alamos National Laboratory and World-Class Research Team in Development of Next-Generation Fuel Cell Technology for the Automotive Industry

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AMCI) (the “Company”) today announced that Advent Technologies (“Advent”) – with which AMCI has entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination – recently reached an agreement to collaborate with Los Alamos National Labs, University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), University of New Mexico and Toyota Motor North America R&D (TMNA R&D) to continue development of next-generation high-temperature polymer electrolyte membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cell technology for the automotive industry. The program is funded by an Advanced Research Projects Agency–Energy (“ARPA-E”) OPEN award.

William Hunter, AMCI’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This partnership speaks to Advent’s leading role in the fuel cell space. By partnering with prestigious research institutions and companies like Toyota and Los Alamos National Laboratory, Advent will be able to greatly leverage its expertise to deliver efficient and clean hydrogen technology to various sectors in the economy over the next decade.”