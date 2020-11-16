 

ZoomInfo Chief Human Resources Officer Alyssa Lahar to Participate in Virtual Panel Discussion on Equity Compensation

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI):

WHO: Alyssa Lahar, Chief Human Resources Officer, ZoomInfo

WHAT: “Equity Compensation: An Essential Human Capital Strategy” – A Virtual Panel Discussion Presented by the Technology Association of Oregon and Bank of America

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE: Online

WHY: Alyssa Lahar, Chief Human Resources Officer of ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, will join four other executives from companies based in the Pacific Northwest to discuss equity compensation strategy at this virtual webinar, part of the Technology Association of Oregon’s “Leadership Exchange” series.

The panelists will participate in a 40-minute moderated panel discussion, addressing topics such as equity compensation trends, the use of equity compensation as a recruiting tool, and the impact of diversity, equity, and inclusion on equity compensation. They will also answer audience questions following the discussion.

For more information, including registration, please visit the official event page.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

