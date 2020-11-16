Halper Sadeh encourages HD Supply shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights or options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to The Home Depot, Inc. for $56.00 per share is fair to HD Supply shareholders.

The investigation concerns whether HD Supply and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for HD Supply shareholders; (2) determine whether The Home Depot is underpaying for HD Supply; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for HD Supply shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

On behalf of HD Supply shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

