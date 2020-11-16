American Express Enhances Early Pay Supply Chain Solution for Large Companies

Today, American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced enhancements to Early Pay in the U.S., the company’s supply chain payment solution to give large companies1 - and their suppliers - the ability to pay and get paid when they want through an easy-to-use digital platform. Initially launched in 2018, American Express’ Early Pay solution has evolved to provide important benefits to both buyers and suppliers. It helps buyers have greater control of their accounts payable process for their B2B payments, generate extra cash from early payment discounts and finance their payments should they need the working capital. Early Pay provides suppliers the ability to help optimize their cash flow by accepting early payment offers from their buyers, in exchange for a discount. The enhancements to Early Pay are the latest example of American Express’ ongoing investment in best-in-class, digital business financing and B2B payment solutions.

“As we continue to focus on enabling digital payments beyond our traditional Corporate Cards, we are investing in solutions to improve the buyer and supplier experience and help solve common B2B payment-related pain points,” said Daniel Brachfeld, Vice President/General Manager, Supply Chain Solutions at American Express. “Right now, businesses are more focused on digital transformation than ever before, with 84% of U.S. business decision makers saying they feel positive about transitioning to a digital payments system2. The latest evolution of Early Pay provides a supply chain solution that will give businesses more flexibility to help manage their payments and cash flow easily and efficiently. This comes at a time when businesses are seeking a simple digital solution among a rapidly evolving and fragmented supplier payments landscape.”