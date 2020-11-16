Cooper Tire’s WORK Series Truck and Bus Radial Tires Earn Construction Equipment Magazine’s Top 100 New Products of 2020 Award

Cooper’s WORK Series tires are for regional-haul, pick-up and delivery vehicles, and balance fuel efficiency and tread life with scrub resistant properties. This is one of three series within Cooper’s TBR lineup which also includes the PRO Series for long-haul and SEVERE Series for mixed service applications.

Construction Equipment magazine has named Cooper’s WORK Series truck and bus radial (TBR) tires as one of the Top 100 New Products of 2020. Selected from several hundred products considered for the award, the Top 100 list recognizes the year’s most innovative new construction and related products as chosen by the publication’s editorial staff. This marks the second time in four years that Cooper has received this annual Construction Equipment award.

“This award is testament to the effort that goes into designing Cooper WORK Series tires,” said Gary Schroeder, Executive Director of Cooper’s Global Truck and Bus Tire Business. “Our WORK Series, along with SEVERE and PRO Series, has been very well received, providing our customers with a low-cost of ownership proposition. We continue to innovate with this line of tires, and are pleased to receive this award highlighting our work.”

First launched in 2018, Cooper added to its WORK Series lineup by introducing two tires for local and vocational applications earlier this year – the All-Steel Drive (ASD) tire and the All Steel All Position (ASA) tire. Both tires are engineered for Class 4-6 vehicles in 19.5-inch size. Cooper also introduced the All Weather Drive (AWD) tire for regional fleets, Cooper’s first commercial tire to feature Cooper’s patented Snow Groove Technology. The tire also carries Three Peak Mountain Snowflake certification, verifying outstanding all-weather performance.

Built around a four steel-belt casing, Cooper WORK Series tires are highly retreadable and feature an industry-leading full replacement value warranty for the first 50 percent of treadwear. The WORK Series is offered for replacement applications and is original equipment on both power and trailer fitments.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

