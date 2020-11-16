Ping Identity to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) (“Ping Identity”), the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise, today announced that it will participate in the following investor events, all to be held virtually. Details for each event are as follows (all times listed in MT):

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m.

Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference Dates: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 (1:1s only) Thursday, December 3, 2020 (Presentation) Presentation Time: 8:00 a.m.

Wells Fargo TMT Summit Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2020 Presentation Time: 8:40 a.m.

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 Presentation Time: 2:10 p.m.

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference Date: Thursday, December 10, 2020 Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m.

For events with presentation times listed, each will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Ping Identity’s investor relations website at http://investor.pingidentity.com.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

