Wealth Management Team Led by John McNamee and Daniel White Joins First Republic

McNamee and White were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager and are joined by two investment specialists and three client support associates. The team will provide investment management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a wealth management team led by John C. McNamee and Daniel J. White has joined First Republic Investment Management in Century City.

“John McNamee and Daniel White are very accomplished wealth managers who lead a terrific team of financial professionals,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “First Republic continues to successfully expand its wealth management capabilities in the greater Los Angeles area by attracting wealth managers who understand the advantages of First Republic’s unique, client-centric culture.”

McNamee has more than 24 years of wealth management experience and provides estate planning, asset allocation, and equity and fixed income management solutions to multigenerational families and institutions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management. McNamee serves on the board of the Catholic Community Foundation of Los Angeles and is an Executive Committee member of The Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. He is a former board member of the Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles. McNamee earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. He has been recognized in a number of industry rankings, including Barron’s Top Advisors ranking by State and Top 100 Financial Advisors and The Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers.

White has more than 28 years of wealth management experience and offers estate planning, asset allocation, and equity and fixed income management solutions to multigenerational families and institutions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management. White is a graduate of Centenary College. He has been recognized in a number of industry rankings, including Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Barron’s Top Advisors ranking by State.

