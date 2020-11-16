 

Wealth Management Team Led by John McNamee and Daniel White Joins First Republic

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that a wealth management team led by John C. McNamee and Daniel J. White has joined First Republic Investment Management in Century City.

McNamee and White were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager and are joined by two investment specialists and three client support associates. The team will provide investment management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“John McNamee and Daniel White are very accomplished wealth managers who lead a terrific team of financial professionals,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “First Republic continues to successfully expand its wealth management capabilities in the greater Los Angeles area by attracting wealth managers who understand the advantages of First Republic’s unique, client-centric culture.”

McNamee has more than 24 years of wealth management experience and provides estate planning, asset allocation, and equity and fixed income management solutions to multigenerational families and institutions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management. McNamee serves on the board of the Catholic Community Foundation of Los Angeles and is an Executive Committee member of The Society of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. He is a former board member of the Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles. McNamee earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and an MBA from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. He has been recognized in a number of industry rankings, including Barron’s Top Advisors ranking by State and Top 100 Financial Advisors and The Financial Times 400 Top Financial Advisers.

White has more than 28 years of wealth management experience and offers estate planning, asset allocation, and equity and fixed income management solutions to multigenerational families and institutions. Before joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor at Merrill Lynch Private Wealth Management. White is a graduate of Centenary College. He has been recognized in a number of industry rankings, including Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and Barron’s Top Advisors ranking by State.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click here.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

