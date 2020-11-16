 

MapleStory Fest at Home 2020 Unites Maplers Around the World with All-Digital Event

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020   

Maplers around the world gathered to celebrate their favorite games: MapleStory and MapleStory M. Garnering over 20,000 views, MapleStory Fest 2020 at Home brought fans together for the virtual festivities. Fans enjoyed special announcements, greetings from developers, live engagement events, including quizzes, a fan art contest, and several giveaways.

MapleStory Fest at Home 2020 Banner (Graphic: Business Wire)

The event kicked off with a teaser of MapleStory M’s highly anticipated new Demon Avenger class available in-game starting on December 1. MapleStory M developers also answered community questions based on feedback gathered through various platforms announcing several improvements.

Maplers were also treated to the latest news surrounding MapleStory with the announcement of the Awake two-part content update. The first installment, Awake: Ascend to Mastery, will be landing on November 18 featuring new 5th Job skills for all classes, Grand Athenaeum Episode 6: Sharenian Knights and character level-up events, including the return of Burning World.

The second part of the update, Awake: Flicker of Light, will include Reboot world improvements with the addition of Zero character creation, new areas, seasonal events, and exclusive Global MapleStory content slated to hit on December 16.

After receiving hundreds of submissions, viewers came together to vote for the most creative fan art and MapleStory and MapleStory M guild group screenshots. During the event, a special community video was shown featuring MapleStory and MapleStory M players sharing their favorite Maple world memories.

Winners of the MapleStory Fest 2020 in-game prizes were also announced throughout the event from over 6,000 entries received. Nexon also partnered with HyperX to create an exclusive MapleStory Fest 2020 Cloud Alpha headset raffled during a social media promotion. Hyper X also provided various free products raffled throughout the event.

On November 12, Nexon Korea's CEO, Jung-Hun Lee, announced a collaboration event between popular anime series, Attack on Titan, and its mobile MMORPG, MapleStory M. A key figure from Attack on Titan will offer special quests until November 25. Based on the manga "Shingeki no Kyojin" by Hajime Isayama originally serialized in the Monthly BESSATSU SHONEN magazine published by Kodansha Ltd. Hajime Isayama,Kodansha/"ATTACK ON TITAN"Production Committee. All Rights Reserved.

