SRAX Reports 161% Year-Over-Year and 124% Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Third Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

Revenue for Q3 of $2.6M up 161% year-over-year, 124% sequentially quarter-over-quarter

Reduced operating expenses by 22% year-over-year for Q3 and 18% year-to-date

EBITDA increase of $2.1M, or 53%, vs Q3 2019

Sequire segment EBITDA positive in Q3 2020

7 consecutive quarters of Sequire SAAS growth

Sequire bookings for the quarter were $6.7M

Currently holding approximately $10M worth of publicly listed securities

125 public companies/partners have subscribed to Sequire, up 34 companies since Q2 release, a 37% increase

BIGToken share exchange agreement signed – anticipated to move into its own publicly traded company in Q4 (TICKER:FPVD)

Completed the acquisition of LD Micro

Sold position in TI Health (SRAXmd) for $8M

Fourth Quarter revenue guidance of $4M

Third Quarter 2020

Total Revenue was $2.6M, an increase of 161% as compared to Q3 2019 and up 124% from Q2 2020.

was $2.6M, an increase of 161% as compared to Q3 2019 and up 124% from Q2 2020. Gross Margin was 66%, as compared to 68% in the same period last year.

was 66%, as compared to 68% in the same period last year. Operating Expenses were $4.2M, a decrease of $1.2M, or 22% as compared to the same period last year.

were $4.2M, a decrease of $1.2M, or 22% as compared to the same period last year. EBITDA was -$1.9M as compared to -$4M in the same period last year.

was -$1.9M as compared to -$4M in the same period last year. Net Income was -$6.6M compared to $1.4M in the same period last year. This includes a one-time $3.3M in non-cash financing costs related to our convertible debenture financing, and $800K in non-cash mark-to-market adjustment on our publicly listed securities. The prior year net income includes a $6.3M derivative liability gain on the valuation of our warrants.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total Revenue was $4.1M, an increase of 65% as compared to the same period in prior year.

was $4.1M, an increase of 65% as compared to the same period in prior year. Gross Margin was 66%, as compared to 57% in the same period last year.

was 66%, as compared to 57% in the same period last year. Operating Expenses were $12.3M, a decrease of $2.7M, or 18% as compared to the same period last year.

were $12.3M, a decrease of $2.7M, or 18% as compared to the same period last year. EBITDA was -$7.7M as compared to -$12.2M in the same period last year.

was -$7.7M as compared to -$12.2M in the same period last year. Net Income was -$14.9M compared to -$12.2M in the same period last year. This includes $5.3M in non-cash financing costs and $300K in non-cash mark-to-market adjustment on our publicly listed securities. The prior year includes a $359K in financing costs and $1.4M of derivative liability gain on the valuation of our warrants.

“As the Sequire platform continues to grow and adapt to customer needs, we are seeing a tremendous increase in our recurring revenue stream. Sequire is changing the way public issuers interact with and engage their investors, and it shows. We are pleased to report our first quarter of positive EBITDA from our Sequire segment,” said Chris Miglino, Founder and CEO of SRAX.

“The whole company is very proud of everything we’ve accomplished this quarter and is excited about the momentum we have going into quarter four. We acquired LD Micro, moved BIGToken to its own public company, and successfully sold our remaining MD asset, which was not on our balance sheet. Additionally, as we are seeing continued addition of our Sequire platform, SRAX is providing guidance of $4M in revenue for the fourth quarter,” Miglino added.

Conference Call:

Management will review the results on a conference call with a live question and answer session, November 16th, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT.

To access the live webcast and presentation, please register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Hj1BLJk9Rma0d-g4ZfBbVg

The webcast will be available on srax.com for at least 90 days. To dial-in to the conference call, please call US: +1 669 900 6833. Webinar ID: 942 4818 0377.

Non-GAAP Measures:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair-value of derivative and warrant liabilities and certain additional one-time charges.

About SRAX:

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words or expressions such as "anticipate," "plan," "will," "intend," "believe" or "expect'" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to increase our revenues, satisfy our obligations as they become due, report profitable operations and other risks and uncertainties as set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of SRAX and are difficult to predict. SRAX undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, Sequire BIGToken Corporate and Other Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenue 1,956,000 31,000 604,000 915,000 49,000 54,000 2,609,000 1,000,000 Cost of Revenue 650,000 - 230,000 335,000 - (13,000 ) 880,000 322,000 Gross profit 1,306,000 31,000 374,000 580,000 49,000 67,000 1,729,000 678,000 margin % 66.8 % 100.0 % 61.9 % 63.4 % 100.0 % 124.1 % 66.3 % 67.8 % Operating expenses 1,128,000 96,000 1,140,000 3,171,000 1,930,000 2,102,000 4,198,000 5,369,000 Operating Income 178,000 (65,000 ) (766,000 ) (2,591,000 ) (1,882,000 ) (2,035,000 ) (2,470,000 ) (4,691,000 ) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Sequire BIGToken Corporate and Other Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total Revenue 2,808,000 41,000 1,174,000 2,291,000 142,000 164,000 4,124,000 2,496,000 Cost of Revenue 896,000 - 491,000 1,013,000 1,000 62,000 1,388,000 1,075,000 Gross profit 1,912,000 41,000 683,000 1,278,000 141,000 102,000 2,736,000 1,421,000 margin % 68.1 % 100.0 % 58.2 % 55.8 % 99.3 % 62.2 % 66.3 % 56.9 % Operating expenses 1,934,000 288,000 4,490,000 8,281,000 5,907,000 6,407,000 12,331,000 14,976,000 Operating Income (22,000 ) (247,000 ) (3,807,000 ) (7,003,000 ) (5,766,000 ) (6,305,000 ) (9,595,000 ) (13,555,000 )

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ending September 30 Nine months ending June September 30 In dollars 2020 2019 $ CHG % CHG 2020 2019 $ CHG % CHG REVENUE Total revenues 2,609,000 1,001,000 1,608,000 161 % 4,125,000 2,497,000 1,628,000 65 % COST OF REVENUES Total cost of revenues 880,000 322,000 558,000 173 % 1,388,000 1,075,000 313,000 29 % Gross profit 1,729,000 679,000 1,050,000 155 % 2,737,000 1,422,000 1,315,000 92 % Gross profit margin 66 % 68 % 66 % 57 % OPERATING EXPENSES Employee related costs 1,689,000 2,162,000 (473,000 ) -22 % 5,406,000 6,730,000 (1,324,000 ) -20 % Marketing and selling expenses 809,000 1,115,000 (306,000 ) -27 % 1,631,000 2,202,000 (571,000 ) -26 % Platform Costs 391,000 453,000 (62,000 ) -14 % 1,181,000 1,159,000 22,000 2 % Depreciation and amortization 333,000 304,000 29,000 10 % 962,000 834,000 128,000 15 % General selling general and administrative 984,000 1,355,000 (371,000 ) -27 % 3,157,000 4,069,000 (912,000 ) -22 % Total operating expenses 4,206,000 5,389,000 (1,183,000 ) -22 % 12,337,000 14,994,000 (2,657,000 ) -18 % (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (2,477,000 ) (4,710,000 ) 2,233,000 -47 % (9,600,000 ) (13,572,000 ) 3,972,000 -29 % Financing Costs (3,302,000 ) (108,000 ) (3,194,000 ) 2957 % (5,340,000 ) (359,000 ) (4,981,000 ) 1387 % Interest Income - - n/a - - - n/a Gain (loss) on sale of assets - n/a - 395,000 (395,000 ) -100 % Gain / (Loss) from marketable securities (800,000 ) (800,000 ) n/a (284,000 ) - (284,000 ) n/a Other gain (loss) 8,000 8,000 n/a 8,000 14,000 (6,000 ) -43 % Loss on repricing of equity warrants - n/a (342,000 ) 342,000 -100 % Change in fair value of derivative liabilities - 6,227,000 (6,227,000 ) -100 % 321,000 1,390,000 (1,069,000 ) -77 % (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (6,571,000 ) 1,409,000 (7,980,000 ) -566 % (14,895,000 ) (12,474,000 ) (2,421,000 ) 19 % Provision for income taxes - - - - NET (LOSS) INCOME (6,571,000 ) 1,409,000 (7,980,000 ) -566 % (14,895,000 ) (12,474,000 ) (2,421,000 ) 19 % NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.45 ) $ (0.67 ) 0.22 -32 % $ (1.05 ) $ (0.67 ) (0.38 ) 57 % Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share, basic and diluted 14,479,519 12,933,585 1,545,934 12 % 14,186,721 12,965,773 1,220,948 9 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) In dollars 2020 2019 $ CHG % CHG 2020 2019 $ CHG % CHG Net income (loss) - GAAP (6,571,000 ) 1,409,000 (7,980,000 ) -566 % (14,895,000 ) (12,474,000 ) (2,421,000 ) 19 % Adjustments: Equity based compensation 268,000 423,000 916,000 870,000 Adjustments to derivative liabilities - (6,227,000 ) (321,000 ) (1,390,000 ) Interest expense and financing costs 3,302,000 108,000 5,340,000 359,000 Depreciation and amortization 332,000 305,000 963,000 834,000 Gain on Sale of Assets - (409,000 ) Other income (8,000 ) (4,000 ) Gain / (Loss) from marketable securities 800,000 - 284,000 Adjusted EBITDA - NON GAAP (1,877,000 ) (3,982,000 ) 2,105,000 -53 % (7,717,000 ) (12,210,000 ) 4,493,000 -37 %

Balance Sheets (Unaudited) In dollars 30-Sep-20 31-Dec-19 ASSETS Current Assets Cash 2,446,000 32,000 Accounts receivable, net 1,260,000 805,000 Prepaid expense 273,000 715,000 Securities held for sale 4,800,000 - Other current assets 63,000 306,000 Total current assets 8,842,000 1,858,000 Property and equipment, net 134,000 191,000 Goodwill 23,348,000 15,645,000 Intangible assets, net 2,399,000 1,966,000 Right-of-Use Asset 390,000 456,000 Other assets 22,000 118,000 Total Assets 35,135,000 20,234,000 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,415,000 2,442,000 Derivative liabilities - 4,397,000 Other current liabilities 6,850,000 537,000 Payroll protection loan - current portion 548,000 - OID convertible debentures - current portion 3,683,000 - Total Current Liabilities 13,496,000 7,376,000 Right-of-Use liability - long term 282,000 352,000 Payroll protection loan, less current portion 578,000 - OID convertible debentures, less current portion 2,748,000 - Deferred Tax Liability 131,000 Total Liabilities 17,235,000 7,728,000 Stockholders' equity 17,900,000 12,506,000 Total liabilities and equity 35,135,000 20,234,000

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Nine months ended (Unaudited) In dollars 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (9,888,000 ) (12,555,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 397,000 - Proceeds from sale of SRAXmd, net - 307,000 Purchase of property and equipment - (66,000 ) Development of software (870,000 ) (892,000 ) Acquisition of LD Micro, net (697,000 ) Other assets 13,000 (79,000 ) Net Cash Used in investing activities (1,157,000 ) (730,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net cash flows from debt activities 13,459,000 - Proceeds from the issuance of common stock units - 12,197,000 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for warrants exercised - 1,146,000 Net Cash provided by financing activities 13,459,000 13,343,000 Net increase /(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,414,000 58,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,000 2,785,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 2,446,000 2,843,000

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005477/en/