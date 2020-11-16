Amazon Black Friday Deals Week Starts Friday, November 20—Score Epic Deals While They Last!

More customers than ever are shopping early for their holiday gifts this year, with popular categories including home, toys and Amazon Devices, as well as shopping from small and medium sized businesses at record levels. For customers who still have gifts to check off the list, Amazon is continuing its season of epic deals and savings with tens of thousands of Black Friday deals starting on Friday, November 20. Customers can also shop deals and popular products within Amazon’s collection of holiday gift guides, including the recently-launched Oprah’s Favorite Things list, all at amazon.com/gifts . Amazon is committed to making it easy to save this holiday season, in fact, a recent study by ecommerce analytics firm Profitero found that Amazon has the lowest prices. Plus, with Amazon’s extended returns window, customers can shop with confidence knowing that most items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned for free until January 31, 2021 at over 18,000 convenient locations across the U.S.

(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week is almost here! Starting this Friday, November 20, through November 27 (Black Friday), customers can score tens of thousands of amazing Black Friday deals and low prices on top gifts at amazon.com/blackfriday or on the Amazon App. Plus, new Black Friday deals will be dropping daily all week—don’t miss out, many of these deals only last 24 hours. From new gadgets and electronics, to kid-favorite toys, must-have home and kitchen items, seasonal fashion finds and beauty favorites, customers will find a wide selection of deals to secure before they sell out. Customers can also shop on smile.amazon.com/blackfriday to find the same amazing deals and Amazon shopping experience, with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price of eligible products to a charity of their choice. Amazon continues to support small business selling partners this holiday season; in addition to shopping top deals from small businesses, customers can easily support small businesses through recently launched collections at amazon.com/supportsmall .

At Amazon, incredible employees come together to deliver magical experiences for customers—every day and throughout the holiday season—and that includes offering fast, free and convenient delivery options for customers. With more than 150 new process improvements and safety measures implemented over the last several months, approximately $10 billion expected to be invested this year to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers, and hundreds of thousands of employees working across Amazon’s network, customers can rely on fast and efficient delivery throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Black Friday Deals Week Preview:

The deals included below—and many more—will be available on various dates and times between November 20 and November 27 (Black Friday), while supplies last, at amazon.com/blackfriday and the Amazon App.

Starting November 20, discover Alexa-exclusive deals and more by simply asking “Alexa, what are my deals?” Customers can also simply look for the “Black Friday Deal” badge to spot top deals. Get your gift list ready and shop these deals while they last!

Support Small Businesses on Amazon

Amazon Devices

Amazon Brands

Save up to 20% on gaming accessories from AmazonBasics

Save up to 20% on office products from AmazonBasics

Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics

Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet

Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats

Save 20% on Belei skincare

Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly

Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh

Save up to 30% on select men's and women's fashion from our brands including fleeces and puffers in bright colors, neutrals, and animal prints

Fashion

Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including animal prints, plaids, and cozy loungewear

Save up to 20% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop including Rag & Bone, Frame, and Free People

Save up to 30% on select C9 Champion

Save up to 30% on select most loved Men's clothing, shoes, and watches

Save up to 40% on select Calvin Klein underwear

Save up to 50% on select top watch brands from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more

Save up to 30% on select adidas active wear, backpacks, and more

Save up to 40% on select apparel from Tommy Hilfiger

Save up to 50% on select Samsonite and American Tourister luggage

Beauty, Health and Personal Care

Save up to 40% on premium beauty and professional beauty appliances

Save up to 50% on Premium Beauty from Mario Badescu, Elemis, Oribe

Save up to 40% on Gillette and Venus razors, refills and more

Save up to 40% on Waterpik Aquarius

Save up to 47% on toothbrush and toothpaste from Oral-B, Crest and more

Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit

Toys & Games

Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more

Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares and more

Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources

Save up to 55% on the Monster Jam Grim Takedown Playset

Save up to 40% on the KidKraft Super Vortex Racing Tower

Save on select Princess toys and accessories

Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories

Save on select Marvel toys and accessories

Save on select LEGO toys

Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home and Home Improvement

Save up to 40% on select Ninja Kitchen Products

Save on select BlendTec products

Save on select Cuisinart products

Save up to 33% on select Instant Pot Ultras

Save on select Cosori air fryers and accessories

Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers

Save 15% on Winix A230 air purifier

Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums

Save up to 20% on select Samsung Cube smart air purifier

Save 30% or more on select Samsung vacuums

Save on select iRobot products

Save 20% on select Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Trees

Save 33% on select Ecovacs Ozmo T5

Save on select Bissell products

Save on select Levoit products

Save up to 20% on Moen showerheads and faucets

Save 20% on Bio Bidet Supreme elongated bidet toilet seat

Save on Kasa TP Link Smart Plug

Save up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans

Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe kitchen and bathroom products

Buy a myQ Smart Garage Hub and connect to Key by Amazon to receive a $30 Credit (Terms and Conditions apply)

Save up to 25% on select Hunter fans

Save up to 30% on select Sengled lightbulbs

Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure locks

Save 40% on select Simplisafe security systems

Save up to 30% on Zmodo security cameras

Save 15% or more on home office and bedroom furniture from Modway, Serta, Safco, and more

Save up to 15% on select rugs from Safavieh, nuLOOM, and more

Save up to 20% on select Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattresses

Save up to 30% on select Zinus Furniture

Save on the new Rocketbook Panda Planner from Treasure Truck

Save up to 30% on Rocketbook reusable notebooks

Save up to 50% on markers and pencils from Prismacolor, Sharpie and more

Electronics

Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant cameras and printers

Save up to 30% on Tile trackers

Save up to 50% on Olympus cameras

Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds

Save up to 70% on Norton security software

Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements

Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student

Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions

Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers

Save up to 50% on Square Enix games

Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months

Save on Samsung TVs

Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs

Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs

Save on TVs under $1000

Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger

Save up to 30% off Wireless Chargers and Accessories

Save up to $10 off select Xbox One controllers

Tools, Lawn & Garden and Major Appliances

Save 15% on select Walsh appliances

Save 15% on select Cosmo appliances

Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. compact refrigerator

Save 15% on select NewAir appliances

Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker

Save 10% on select GE compact refrigerators

Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser

Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants

Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt digital electric smoker

Save 15% on select pool covers from Robelle & Pool Mate

Save up to 30% off select Snow Joe snow removal equipment

Save 15% or more on select Sun Joe & Snow Joe products

Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL outdoor tools

Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools

Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar products

Save 15% on select Worx chainsaws

Save 20% on select Worx tools

Save up to 30% on select DEWALT tools

Save up to 20% on select SKIL tools

Save up to 31% on select Gerber tools & knives

Save up to 15% on select Fluke tools

Save up to 20% on select Apex tools

Sports & Outdoors

Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds

Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches

Save up to 15% on select Sunny Health & Fitness gym equipment

Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment

Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets and more

Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories

Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories

Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables

Save up to 30% on adidas shoes, apparel and accessories

Audible, Music, Prime Video, Kindle and Books

Audible: through December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month.

Amazon Music: New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts.

Amazon Music: Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.

Amazon Music: With purchase of select Echo devices, New Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.

Prime Video: For a limited time, eligible Prime Video customers who are not already subscribed to Noggin via Prime Video Channels will be able to subscribe for $0.99 per month for up to two months.

Kindle: Enjoy 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99 - access more than 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Books: Save up to 50% with discounts and flash deals on select multi-genre books and eBooks. Looking for gifts for everyone on your list? Check out the new Books Gift Guide here!

Pets

Up to 51% off Dog and Cat Food from Wellpet

Save up to 30% on Greenies and Dentastix treats

Save on Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Food

Save up to 20% on Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment

Business, Industrial and Scientific

Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids

Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Save up to 40% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories

Save 15% on Flashforge Creator Pro 3D Printer

Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45

Save 19% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer

Save up to 15% on First Aid Only all-purpose first aid kit

Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer

Save up to 20% off on 3M Littmann stethoscopes

Automotive

Save up to 15% on Gold Eagle All Surface Interior Cleaner

Save up to 30% on Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash

Save up to 15% on Turtle Wax Seal N Shine with Premium Microfiber Towel and ICE Spray Wax

Save up to 25% on Gold Eagle Spray Wax and Quick Detailer with UV Protectant

Save 50% on Tire Installation

Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Covers

Additionally, customers can enter our Holiday Vehicle Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe from December 1-31, 2020. To enter, customers need to visit one of the following pages: 1) Automotive Storefront, 2) Sweepstakes Landing Page, 3) Hyundai Santa Fe Vehicle Detail Page, and 4) Hyundai Virtual Showroom. A winner will be notified on January 15, 2021.

Amazon Gift Cards

November 26 through November 30, save 20% or more on select gift card brands including Gap, H&M, Petco and more.

Now through December 31, customers using Amazon Reload to replenish their Amazon Gift Card balance for the first time will receive a $10 bonus with their reload of $100 or more.

Now through December 20, first-time Amazon Gift Card shoppers will receive a $15 promotional credit with the purchase of $50 or more in Amazon Gift Cards. The promotional credit expires on February 6, 2021. Other restrictions apply.

Amazon Credit Cards

Now through December 22, with an eligible Prime membership, customers who apply and are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will instantly receive a $100 Gift Card. Prime Cardmembers earn 5% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com. Additionally, customers without a Prime membership can apply for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and receive a $60 Gift Card upon approval, in addition to earning 3% back at Whole Foods Market and Amazon.com as a cardmember. Restrictions apply. Visit amazon.com/visa for details.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market: Both in-store and online, Prime members can receive exclusive discounts on customer favorites including candles (30% off) and all reusable water bottles and accessories (30% off) from November 18 to December 1. From November 27 to December 1, all customers can get 25% off on all probiotic supplements, with Prime members getting an additional 10% off the sale price.

Woot! and Amazon Warehouse

Woot!: Amazon's deal site will have dozens of limited-time discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with free shipping for Prime members and daily doorbuster deals. Visit woot.com or fire up the Woot! App starting Sunday, November 22nd!

Amazon Warehouse: Customers save an extra 20% on select quality pre-owned and open box items for the kitchen, home, office, sports and outdoors, including major appliances, furniture, home décor and more. Visit amazon.com/amazonwarehouse.

More Ways to Shop This Season

Gift Guides: Wrap up your holiday shopping with Amazon’s biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts at amazon.com/gifts. Customers can shop gift guides from Small Businesses, Books, Beauty, Fashion, Toys, Home, Electronics, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Handmade, Curated by Ciara, Amazon Hometown Heroes, as well as products that give back with (RED).

Wrap up your holiday shopping with Amazon’s biggest-ever selection of gift guides and exclusive storefronts at amazon.com/gifts. Customers can shop gift guides from Small Businesses, Books, Beauty, Fashion, Toys, Home, Electronics, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Handmade, Curated by Ciara, Amazon Hometown Heroes, as well as products that give back with (RED). Oprah’s Favorite Things: For the sixth year in a row, Oprah’s Favorite Things will be available for purchase at amazon.com/oprahsfavoritethings. This year’s list celebrates Black-owned businesses and features an array of decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods and unique finds in home, fashion, and beauty.

For the sixth year in a row, Oprah’s Favorite Things will be available for purchase at amazon.com/oprahsfavoritethings. This year’s list celebrates Black-owned businesses and features an array of decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods and unique finds in home, fashion, and beauty. Amazon.com in Spanish: Customers can visit Amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon App to shop, browse and search for millions of products, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the mobile App customers can go to Settings and tap on “Country and Language” to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language.

Customers can visit Amazon.com/espanol or use the Amazon App to shop, browse and search for millions of products, view their carts, and place orders in Spanish. On the mobile App customers can go to Settings and tap on “Country and Language” to select Spanish. Amazon.com in Spanish gives customers the same convenient shopping experience in their preferred language. Alexa Shopping: Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Alexa makes it easy to find the best holiday deals. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Amazon Live: Throughout the holiday season, tune-in to amazon.com/live for shoppable livestreams featuring holiday inspiration, gift guides, and live demonstrations of this season’s top deals and gift ideas from influencers and celebrities.

Throughout the holiday season, tune-in to amazon.com/live for shoppable livestreams featuring holiday inspiration, gift guides, and live demonstrations of this season’s top deals and gift ideas from influencers and celebrities. Amazon Coupons: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.com/Coupons.

Discover more ways to save with Amazon Coupons. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, clothing, and more. Simply clip the coupon and the discount will be applied at checkout. Explore the most popular coupons on amazon.com/Coupons. Climate Pledge Friendly: Customers can discover and shop for products that have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications, which help preserve the natural world. Get details at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly.

Customers can discover and shop for products that have one or more of 19 different sustainability certifications, which help preserve the natural world. Get details at amazon.com/ClimatePledgeFriendly. Shop In-Store: Customers can visit Amazon’s retail locations, including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Pop Up, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market to find incredible deals and amazing savings this holiday season. Find your nearest store at amazon.com/stores or wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.

Give Back This Season

AmazonSmile: Customers can visit smile.amazon.com and find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price on eligible products to a charity of their choice. Customers can shop with AmazonSmile via the Amazon app on iPhones and Android phones, or by starting at smile.amazon.com on a web browser.

Customers can visit smile.amazon.com and find the exact same Amazon experience—amazing deals, wide selection, fast and free delivery options—with the added bonus that AmazonSmile will donate a portion of the purchase price on eligible products to a charity of their choice. Customers can shop with AmazonSmile via the Amazon app on iPhones and Android phones, or by starting at smile.amazon.com on a web browser. Alexa Donations: Simply say, “Alexa, I want to make a donation,” and you can make a monetary donation to the organization of your choice. For more information and charities to support, visit pay.amazon.com/alexadonations.

Simply say, “Alexa, I want to make a donation,” and you can make a monetary donation to the organization of your choice. For more information and charities to support, visit pay.amazon.com/alexadonations. Charity Lists: AmazonSmile Charity Lists give charitable organizations an easy way to create wish lists of needed products while providing customers a convenient way to donate items directly to these causes. Customers can shop thousands of Charity Lists this holiday season by visiting smile.amazon.com/charitylists, with new charities joining all the time. Plus, you can join Amazon in Delivering Smiles to more than a thousand AmazonSmile Charity Lists this holiday season, supporting the communities hit hardest by the events of this year.

Fast, Free & Convenient Delivery Options

In addition to free delivery on millions of items for all Amazon customers, Amazon offers a number of ways for customers to shop for and receive holiday gifts:

Free One-Day & Same-Day Delivery: Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they’re better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centers so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Learn more at amazon.com/primedelivery. Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime.

Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase, and millions of items available for Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas. These delivery options are not only convenient for customers but they’re better for the planet because One-Day and Same-Day deliveries ship from local fulfillment centers so they travel shorter distances and generate less carbon emissions. This is just another way that Amazon is leveraging its scale for good to make investments that support communities. Learn more at amazon.com/primedelivery. Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/prime. Ultrafast & Free Grocery Delivery & Pickup: Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns have access to free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 products from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. Plus, in addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, Amazon Devices, and more available with free, two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh. Prime members also get free one-hour pickup at all U.S. Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores.

Prime members in more than 2,000 cities and towns have access to free, two-hour delivery on more than 170,000 products from Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh. Plus, in addition to groceries, Prime members can find toys, gifts, household products, and everyday essentials, electronics, Amazon Devices, and more available with free, two-hour delivery from Amazon Fresh. Prime members also get free one-hour pickup at all U.S. Whole Foods Market and Amazon Fresh stores. Delivery Where it’s Needed Most: Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are thousands of alternative package pickup options customers can choose from via Amazon Hub. These locations are conveniently located near or in offices, convenience stores, malls, apartment buildings, and grocery stores, in more than 900 cities and towns across the country. Tens of millions of products can be easily and conveniently delivered to an Amazon Hub pickup point at Whole Foods Market, 7-11, Chase Bank, Rite-Aid, HealthMart, GNC, Stage Stores, and more. To find an Amazon Hub location, visit amazon.com/hub.

Whether road-tripping to see family, staying home and need a secure delivery location, or sending a gift to a loved one or friend, there are thousands of alternative package pickup options customers can choose from via Amazon Hub. These locations are conveniently located near or in offices, convenience stores, malls, apartment buildings, and grocery stores, in more than 900 cities and towns across the country. Tens of millions of products can be easily and conveniently delivered to an Amazon Hub pickup point at Whole Foods Market, 7-11, Chase Bank, Rite-Aid, HealthMart, GNC, Stage Stores, and more. To find an Amazon Hub location, visit amazon.com/hub. Extended Returns Window: Customers can buy gifts with confidence on Amazon knowing that millions of items are eligible for free and convenient returns at over 18,000 locations in the U.S. and this year’s return window is even longer—most items shipped between October 1 and December 31, 2020 can now be returned until January 31, 2021. In addition, over 5,800 locations including Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, UPS Store locations and Kohl's—and new this year Whole Foods Market—offer label-free, box-free returns, making it even easier than ever to check returns off your list.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

Profitero Study Methodology

Each day, Profitero monitors prices and other data on more than 450 million product pages on hundreds of unique retailer sites. For this study, Profitero analyzed daily prices collected over an 8 week period (Aug. 24, 2020 to Oct. 18, 2020) at Amazon.com and other leading online retail sites across 20 categories. Only identical items available and in-stock in the same pack configuration were compared. Prices for the same items were collected within 24 hours of each other to ensure validity of the comparisons.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005581/en/