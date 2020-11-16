BRAVADA International Releases its Q3 2020 Financial Results

BRAVADA International Ltd ( https://www.Bravada.com ) (Pink Sheets: BRAV), a company that owns and curates online websites through a proprietary methodology of developing and operating consumer level and B2B products and services, has released its Q3 2020 financial results and recorded another excellent quarterly performance. Highlights on Q3 2020 were as follows:

$

1,418,467.73

Net Profit: $ 286,223.92

Cash on Hand: $ 174,174.09

Current Ratio: 14.72:1

The Company’s financial results can be viewed at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRAV/overview

“Our Q3 financial results continue to show the business model we implemented in 2017 as very successful resulting in topline revenue growth of over 300% and significant profitability,” replied BRAVADA’s CEO, Danny Alex. “In 2016, our reinvention was born out of necessity, otherwise BRAVADA would have become just another gravestone in the ‘Great Retail Dying’ of the 2010’s. We develop our knowledge by throwing ideas against the wall and seeing which ones stick. Some stick and some do not but as we continue in the ongoing ‘trial and error’ process, we gain unparalleled knowledge and then apply it.”

Danny Alex continued, “In 2020, we have also done exceptional work on our balance sheet by eliminating the majority of our debt and growing our current assets. We expect to eliminate the majority of our remaining debt in Q4 and head into fiscal year 2021 with an exceedingly strong balance sheet. In addition, we have launched new revenue properties such as WomensFashionWholesale.com and WorldofPets.com that we expect will add additional topline revenue growth and profitability.”

In March of 2020, BRAVADA launched MedicalMaskSuperstore.com which has quickly become a leading provider of face masks and PPE to the civilian public. We applied our proprietary ecommerce methodology and in a short time, developed the website into a successful property with excellent Google, Bing and Yahoo page rankings.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005704/en/