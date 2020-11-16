 

BRAVADA International Releases its Q3 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV), a company that owns and curates online websites through a proprietary methodology of developing and operating consumer level and B2B products and services, has released its Q3 2020 financial results and recorded another excellent quarterly performance. Highlights on Q3 2020 were as follows:

Total Revenue:

$

1,418,467.73

Net Profit:

$

286,223.92

Cash on Hand:

$

174,174.09

Current Ratio:

14.72:1

The Company’s financial results can be viewed at: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BRAV/overview

“Our Q3 financial results continue to show the business model we implemented in 2017 as very successful resulting in topline revenue growth of over 300% and significant profitability,” replied BRAVADA’s CEO, Danny Alex. “In 2016, our reinvention was born out of necessity, otherwise BRAVADA would have become just another gravestone in the ‘Great Retail Dying’ of the 2010’s. We develop our knowledge by throwing ideas against the wall and seeing which ones stick. Some stick and some do not but as we continue in the ongoing ‘trial and error’ process, we gain unparalleled knowledge and then apply it.”

Danny Alex continued, “In 2020, we have also done exceptional work on our balance sheet by eliminating the majority of our debt and growing our current assets. We expect to eliminate the majority of our remaining debt in Q4 and head into fiscal year 2021 with an exceedingly strong balance sheet. In addition, we have launched new revenue properties such as WomensFashionWholesale.com and WorldofPets.com that we expect will add additional topline revenue growth and profitability.”

In March of 2020, BRAVADA launched MedicalMaskSuperstore.com which has quickly become a leading provider of face masks and PPE to the civilian public. We applied our proprietary ecommerce methodology and in a short time, developed the website into a successful property with excellent Google, Bing and Yahoo page rankings.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of BRAVADA International’s business, corporate growth, and related business strategy. Such statements may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. BRAVADA International undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About:

BRAVADA International is an internet and media company that owns and curates online properties through a proprietary methodology of creating, developing and operating retail and wholesale websites that provide an exciting blend of consumer level and B2B products and services.

BRAVADA operates OnlyLeggings.com, WorldofLeggings.com, LeggingsWholesale.com, WomensFashionWholesale.com, MedicalMaskSuperstore.com and WorldofPets.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BRAVADA International Releases its Q3 2020 Financial Results BRAVADA International Ltd (https://www.Bravada.com) (Pink Sheets: BRAV), a company that owns and curates online websites through a proprietary methodology of developing and operating consumer level and B2B products and services, has released its Q3 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presented During AASLD Highlighting Durable Improvements in ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity