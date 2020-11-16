Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Overseas Regulatory Filing Submitted For COVID-19 Clinical Study

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study is anticipated to enroll 120 hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Sufficient Brilacidin intravenous (IV) drug product has been manufactured to complete this trial, and potentially future COVID-19 trials, providing the Company with added flexibility as it develops Brilacidin for the treatment of COVID-19.

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX) (“the Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announces today that an overseas Clinical Trial Application (CTA) has been submitted to the governing health agency, with a U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) application also to be submitted this week to the FDA. Both these submissions are part of final preparations for the Company’s multinational Phase 2 clinical trial of Brilacidin for COVID-19, which is on track to commence in 2020 upon gaining required approvals.

In other important news, the Company has been informed by researchers at George Mason University’s Regional Biocontainment Laboratory that new in vitro testing showed Brilacidin exerted similarly potent inhibition against two strains of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These data suggest Brilacidin would likely not be susceptible to resistance developing due to SARS-CoV-2 mutations, unlike many other vaccines and antivirals currently in use and in development.

“Due to the rapid worldwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for novel therapeutics to help control this disease has only increased,” commented Leo Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer at Innovation Pharmaceuticals. “While we all hope for the expedient arrival of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, which is one part of the solution, the need for better therapeutics to treat this disease, including its different strains, also remains essential. Vaccines and therapeutics both will play integral roles in addressing the current COVID-19 pandemic and possible future viral pandemics. We are excited by Brilacidin’s potential to treat SARS-CoV-2 and look forward to the start of our upcoming clinical trial, as we continue to advance Brilacidin in the global fight against COVID-19.”