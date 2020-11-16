Dakota Territory Resource Corp Declares Special Cash Dividend

Lead, South Dakota, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has declared a special cash dividend of $0.055 per common share, payable January 4, 2021 to holders of record on December 22, 2020. There are a total of 150,181,631 shares of Dakota Territory common stock issued and outstanding, with options also outstanding to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional shares of common stock. The holders of 72,666,667 shares of common stock have contractually waived their right to receive the special cash dividend.

“What has allowed us over these past eight years of difficult market conditions to be persistent in the execution of our property acquisition and exploration strategies is the patience of our shareholders.” commented Dakota Territory President and CEO, Jerry Aberle. “Our shareholders have stood behind the Company's vision knowing it would take better gold prices, and that could take time. We intend with this special dividend to reward that loyalty and to maintain our shareholder base as we move to the next stages of building this Company”.