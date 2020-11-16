 

Beyond Meat Unveils Delicious Next Iterations of Iconic Beyond Burger Coming in Early 2021

16.11.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

The new platform will offer consumers expanded choice, advances in mouthwatering taste and improved nutritional profiles

The brand’s juiciest burger yet will contain 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef, while its most nutritious patty to date will register a full 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef

Beyond Meat will unveil the new iterations of the Beyond Burger at an exclusive preview in Los Angeles Nov. 18-20

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the next step forward in cutting-edge innovation with the unveiling of two new versions of the Beyond Burger which are expected to launch nationwide in early 2021. A trifecta of taste, health and sustainability, the new iterations are designed to meet consumers’ growing demand for plant-based proteins that deliver on both taste and nutrition, while featuring an enhanced meaty flavor and the craveable taste consumers love, with an even better nutritional profile.

Similar to the range of nutritional options of beef currently available in the marketplace, the two versions are designed to offer more choice for consumers. The new Beyond Burgers will include the brand’s juiciest patty for the meatiest burger experience even as it delivers strong nutritional wins relative to 80/20 beef with 35% less saturated fat, as well as its most nutritious patty yet with 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef. Both new burgers will boast the same savory taste profile, have lower overall fat and fewer calories than 80/20 beef, and have B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef.

"I am personally thrilled to introduce this new Beyond Burger platform as it speaks so clearly to what our brand and company stands for,” said Ethan Brown, CEO and Founder, Beyond Meat. “Our commitment is to provide consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meats that are better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required. These new iterations deliver on this promise, and I am immensely proud of our team’s ability to make such strong advances in taste, juiciness and nutrition through our Rapid and Relentless Innovation program. Just as you can find different varieties of ground beef, consumers will now have more choice to satisfy their individual nutritional needs and preferences." 

