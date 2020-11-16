 

Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., Issues Management Update

Management Looks To 2021 As Its Breakthrough Year.

Princeton, NJ, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK: GFTX) updates its shareholders on the company’s operations and its future plans.

      1.    Fully Reporting Status

We have been getting several inquiries addressing the concern of Global Fiber becoming a fully reporting company again. Global has always been a fully reporting company up until the pandemic hit and at that time we needed to make a decision as to whether or not to put the money into a few valuable licenses or a very expensive audit.

We chose the former and we feel Global is much better off since it is now positioned to generate significant revenue for 2021

We are also pleased to let you know that we are in the process of tabulating our recent financials for 2019 and will be taking a very measured but achievable approach in becoming “current” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.   

The Company is currently in the process of compiling the financial statements for the entire 2019 filing period which should be done in the coming weeks. Once completed they will then be sent to our auditor for subsequent review, certification, and then Global Fiber will proceed with the filing of the 2019 10-K.

Subsequent to the filing of the 2019 10-K, we will begin the process of filing the 10-Q for first quarter 2020, and the balance of the quarterly reports due for 2020.

During this time, we would expect to come to a mutually acceptable arrangement with our convertible noteholders on favorable terms.

When all of the 10-Qs are filed for the three reporting periods for 2020, the company will turn its efforts to completing the audit and filing of the 10-K for 2020 and any of the 10-Qs that may be due for the 2021.

Once completed we will then be current in our reporting requirements and then we will proceed to have the STOP designation removed at OTC MARKETS.

The Company has discussed its approach with both the regulators and OTC MARKETS and we are confident that our approach is both achievable and acceptable. Ultimately, Global Fiber is looking to become a fully reporting company in the not too distant future.

2. Subsidiary Operations

Authentic Heroes

To date, Authentic Heroes has secured 4 licenses with Brett Favre, Warren Sapp, Run DMC, and Yungblud.

Each license has a different nuance so sales efforts are guided by these distinctions.

      1.    Yungblud: We expect to start our push into the world of music merchandise soon, which will be triggered by our relationship with Bravado/Universal Music and Yungblud.

