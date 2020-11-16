Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. Extends Service Offering to Wind Customers Through Formation of New Renewable Energy Services Group

IEA’s new Renewable Energy Services Group expands upon the Company’s technical capabilities, field expertise, processes and tooling. Through these expanded service offerings, IEA will help its customers lower their operational costs, while still ensuring that they receive the highest quality of service and safety standards. As part of this new offering, IEA will provide extended services to wind customers, which include blade repairs, major component change-outs, repowering, life extension projects and other value-added specialized services.

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that the Company has formed a new Renewable Energy Services Group to expand on its portfolio of renewable construction services by offering technical maintenance and repair after construction. This group will serve as the next phase in the Company’s relationship with wind project owners, developers and OEMs.

“Currently when a wind project is complete, infrastructure maintenance is often left to project developers and owners,” said Chris Hanson, Executive Vice President of IEA. “With the creation of our Renewable Energy Services Group, we will now have the opportunity to extend the relationship with our customers and provide comprehensive services throughout the lifespan of the project.”

IEA has brought onboard a team of seasoned industry professionals from the renewable energy field that will spearhead the Renewable Energy Services Group. This team is led by Brant Patnode, Senior Vice President, Paul Idziak, Vice President of Business Development, Franco Repetto, Vice President of Commercial Operations, Keith Wharton, Vice President of Operations and Forrest Hach, Director of Field Operations. For additional information on the Renewable Energy Services Group please visit: iea.net.

“I have worked with IEA for over a decade in the wind energy industry and have always been impressed with the quality of work they provide,” said Brant Patnode, Head of IEA’s Renewable Energy Services Group. “It is a privilege to build an industry-leading team with an organization that shares the same values for safety, quality, innovation and customer service that have guided me throughout my career.”