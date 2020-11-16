 

International Money Express, Inc. to Present at Citi Conference

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “company”), a leading money remittance services company, announced that Bob Lisy, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, will present at the Citi 2020 Financial Technology Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17 at 2:15pm ET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available through Intermex’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa and most recently two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, as well as our company-operated stores. We terminate and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Our services are also available on-line through our app, and our intermexonline.com. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
mgallentine@intermexusa.com


10.11.20
International Money Express, Inc. Registers Record Remittances in October and Market Share Gains in the Third Quarter of 2020
04.11.20
International Money Express, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Remittances, Revenue, Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA