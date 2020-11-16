 

K9 Gold Corp. Yielding High Quality Gold Samples at Stony Lake Project as CEO Discusses Company’s Promising Exploration

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  67   |   |   

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) continues to ramp up exploration of its extremely promising Stony Lake Project in Central Newfoundland as gold futures climbed to just below $1,900 an ounce at last Friday’s close.  K9 Gold Corp. announced last week that Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) completed the preliminary phase of till sampling, which followed up on the compilation of historic exploration work on the property that identified a large area with highly anomalous gold values in tills previously collected.  

In those previously collected tills, the company stated the calculated visible gold assays, by ODM, yielded 15 samples with values over 1500 parts per billion (ppb), four of which had values of 11.8, 12.8, 14.1, and 19.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au).

Stock Market Media Group, a news and media IR firm, caught up with K9 Gold Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Poloni, to discuss the company’s exploration of its Stony Lake Project, the gold and precious metals market, and funding opportunities that are keeping the project moving full steam ahead.  Jeff Poloni’s exploration career began at an early age when he spent his summers off from school, working for his father, and since then, he’s amassed 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and corporate management on projects in both North America and South America.

SMMG: When you were named the CEO of the company in September, what attracted you to join the team at K9 Gold Corp.?

Jeff Poloni: “Simply put, two things, management and the Stony Lake Project. Management at K9 Gold Corp. is an experienced, dedicated team that has an excellent track record in developing projects and building shareholder value. Additionally, the Stony Lake Project has all the right signatures to move it to the next level.”

SMMG: With the current price of gold remaining just below $1,900/ounce, what is your short and long-term performance outlook for the gold and precious metals market?

Jeff Poloni: “I believe that the outlook for gold is excellent. Bank of America has a 12-month price target of $3,000. There have been a lot of big investors moving capital into gold and gold stocks recently.”

SMMG: Can you bring us up to speed on the company’s current operations at the Stony Lake Project?

Jeff Poloni: “Currently we are actively working at Stony Lake conducting airborne VTEM, LiDAR and Imagery surveys, mapping, and rock and till sampling. We are also planning some trenching to open up a few areas with mineralized outcrop.”

Seite 1 von 4
K9 Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

K9 Gold Corp. Yielding High Quality Gold Samples at Stony Lake Project as CEO Discusses Company’s Promising Exploration NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - K9 Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) continues to ramp up exploration of its extremely promising Stony Lake Project in Central Newfoundland as gold futures climbed to just below …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
GEHEIM-TIPP startet durch!: ENORME STÄRKE am gestrigen Crash-Tag: MEGA-VOLUMEN und STEIGENDE KURSE bei dieser GOLDAKTIE! Was ist hier los?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
5
Global Vanadium (TSXV:GLV) ernennt neuen CEO und verkündet Namensänderung