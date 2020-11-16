K9 Gold Corp. Yielding High Quality Gold Samples at Stony Lake Project as CEO Discusses Company’s Promising Exploration

In those previously collected tills, the company stated the calculated visible gold assays, by ODM, yielded 15 samples with values over 1500 parts per billion (ppb), four of which had values of 11.8, 12.8, 14.1, and 19.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au).

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) continues to ramp up exploration of its extremely promising Stony Lake Project in Central Newfoundland as gold futures climbed to just below $1,900 an ounce at last Friday’s close. K9 Gold Corp. announced last week that Overburden Drilling Management (ODM) completed the preliminary phase of till sampling, which followed up on the compilation of historic exploration work on the property that identified a large area with highly anomalous gold values in tills previously collected.

Stock Market Media Group, a news and media IR firm, caught up with K9 Gold Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Poloni, to discuss the company’s exploration of its Stony Lake Project, the gold and precious metals market, and funding opportunities that are keeping the project moving full steam ahead. Jeff Poloni’s exploration career began at an early age when he spent his summers off from school, working for his father, and since then, he’s amassed 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and corporate management on projects in both North America and South America.

SMMG: When you were named the CEO of the company in September, what attracted you to join the team at K9 Gold Corp.?

Jeff Poloni: “Simply put, two things, management and the Stony Lake Project. Management at K9 Gold Corp. is an experienced, dedicated team that has an excellent track record in developing projects and building shareholder value. Additionally, the Stony Lake Project has all the right signatures to move it to the next level.”

SMMG: With the current price of gold remaining just below $1,900/ounce, what is your short and long-term performance outlook for the gold and precious metals market?

Jeff Poloni: “I believe that the outlook for gold is excellent. Bank of America has a 12-month price target of $3,000. There have been a lot of big investors moving capital into gold and gold stocks recently.”

SMMG: Can you bring us up to speed on the company’s current operations at the Stony Lake Project?

Jeff Poloni: “Currently we are actively working at Stony Lake conducting airborne VTEM, LiDAR and Imagery surveys, mapping, and rock and till sampling. We are also planning some trenching to open up a few areas with mineralized outcrop.”