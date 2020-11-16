 

NVIDIA Announces Mellanox InfiniBand for Exascale AI Supercomputing

globenewswire
16.11.2020   

Global Ecosystem of Server and Storage Partners to Offer Systems with NVIDIA Mellanox 400G, Worlds Only Fully In-Network Acceleration Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SC20—NVIDIA today introduced the next generation of NVIDIA Mellanox 400G InfiniBand, giving AI developers and scientific researchers the fastest networking performance available to take on the world’s most challenging problems.

As computing requirements continue to grow exponentially in areas such as drug discovery, climate research and genomics, NVIDIA Mellanox 400G InfiniBand is accelerating this work through a dramatic leap in performance offered on the world’s only fully offloadable, in-network computing platform.

The seventh generation of Mellanox InfiniBand provides ultra-low latency and doubles data throughput with NDR 400Gb/s and adds new NVIDIA In-Network Computing engines to provide additional acceleration.

The world’s leading infrastructure manufacturers — including Atos, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, GIGABYTE, Inspur, Lenovo and Supermicro — plan to integrate NVIDIA Mellanox 400G InfiniBand into their enterprise solutions and HPC offerings. These commitments are complemented by extensive support from leading storage infrastructure partners including DDN and IBM Storage, among others.

“The most important work of our customers is based on AI and increasingly complex applications that demand faster, smarter, more scalable networks,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of networking at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA Mellanox 400G InfiniBand’s massive throughput and smart acceleration engines let HPC, AI and hyperscale cloud infrastructures achieve unmatched performance with less cost and complexity.”

Today’s announcement builds on Mellanox InfiniBand’s lead as the industry’s most robust solution for AI supercomputing. The NVIDIA Mellanox NDR 400G InfiniBand offers 3x the switch port density and boosts AI acceleration power by 32x. In addition, it surges switch system aggregated bi-directional throughput 5x, to 1.64 petabits per second, enabling users to run larger workloads with fewer constraints.

Expanding Ecosystem for Expanding Workloads
Early interest in the next generation of Mellanox InfiniBand is coming from some of the world’s largest scientific research organizations.

“Microsoft Azure’s partnership with NVIDIA Networking stems from our shared passion for helping scientists and researchers drive innovation and creativity through scalable HPC and AI. In HPC, Azure HBv2 VMs are the first to bring HDR InfiniBand to the cloud and achieve supercomputing scale and performance for MPI customer applications with demonstrated scaling to eclipse 80,000 cores for MPI HPC,” said Nidhi Chappell, head of product, Azure HPC and AI at Microsoft Corp. “In AI, to meet the high-ambition needs of AI innovation, the Azure NDv4 VMs also leverage HDR InfiniBand with 200Gb/s per GPU, a massive total of 1.6Tb/s of interconnect bandwidth per VM, and scale to thousands of GPUs under the same low-latency InfiniBand fabric to bring AI supercomputing to the masses. Microsoft applauds the continued innovation in NVIDIA’s Mellanox InfiniBand product line, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership together.”

