 

SAFR from RealNetworks is chosen to provide features, including mask detection and face recognition, for G2K Group’s video analytics platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  11   |   |   

First deployment featuring SAFR mask detection enables 15,000 fans to safely attend the UEFA Super Cup Final 2020 during COVID-19

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced a global partnership with German tech company G2K Group GmbH to revolutionize real-time video analytics. SAFR features including face recognition, mask detection, person detection, and demographic analysis have been integrated into Parsifal — a robust AI platform providing actionable video analytics for verticals such as retail, transportation, smart cities, and sports and entertainment. SAFR’s mask detection and Parsifal’s contactless body temperature scan were key features that won G2K a contract from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to provide entry screening for spectators attending the Super Cup Final 2020.

“SAFR from RealNetworks’ partnership with G2K Group is characterized by the innovation, quality, and professionalism of both companies. SAFR’s computer vision features add critical data to the Parsifal platform enhancing the overall video analytics offering and unlocking new customer use cases such as mask detection,” said Jose Larrucea, SVP EMEA & LATAM at RealNetworks.

SAFR’s high performance on live video makes it a natural fit for integration into Parsifal, which relies on actionable real-time insights to improve general surveillance, behavioral predictions, access control, and response to COVID-19 health and safety measures.

The first major deployment of Parsifal featuring SAFR was in September at the UEFA Super Cup Final 2020 in Budapest, where a partial return of fans was tested under guidelines by the Hungarian Public Health Authorities. The SAFR-enabled Parsifal platform enabled more than 15,000 spectators to return to the stadium under the required health and safety conditions.

Parsifal was deployed on cameras at each entry, performing rapid, automated fever scanning and mask detection while alerting attendants of any anomalies. According to Andreas Schaer, Chief of Venue Operations for UEFA, the automated screening technology deployed by G2K helped UEFA and the Hungarian Football Federation deliver a safe and secure major football event with public attendance for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 

“The cooperation with SAFR has reached its next stage with the very successful project with UEFA for the Super Cup Final 2020. The use of SAFR's highly accurate mask detection algorithm strengthened the overall Parsifal solution, making it better able to serve customers dealing with the realities of a global pandemic. G2K is looking forward to many more projects and further strengthening its prosperous partnership with SAFR,” said Georg Rennenkampff, G2K VP Partnership Management.

Learn more about the deployment at the UEFA Super Cup Final 2020: https://safr.com/case-studies/UEFA

About SAFR 
SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world’s foremost face recognition platform with face- and person-based computer vision features for live video intelligence. It is designed to deliver highly accurate, actionable insights under challenging real-world conditions. Whether it’s used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, watchlist management, or face-based secure access, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere. 

About G2K 
G2K Group (www.g2k.ai) stands for AI made in Germany. The tech company’s experience extends across all disciplines of value creation from data; from collection, transformation, correlation, networking to smart action derivation. The three main business segments are threat protection in preventative security management, gaining customer insights for experience optimization and reducing of infection risks to contain COVID-19, G2K is a member of the German Federal Association of Artificial Intelligence (KI Bundesversband) and founding member of the German Federal Association for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (BSKI).  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d62f1dc-e485-43c9 ... 

CONTACT: For more information contact: 
Amanda Perry 
Public_relations@realnetworks.com

RealNetworks Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SAFR from RealNetworks is chosen to provide features, including mask detection and face recognition, for G2K Group’s video analytics platform First deployment featuring SAFR mask detection enables 15,000 fans to safely attend the UEFA Super Cup Final 2020 during COVID-19SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) today announced a global …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
SAFR von RealNetworks ausgewählt, um Funktionen einschließlich Maskenerkennung und Gesichtserkennung für die Videoanalyseplattform der G2K Group bereitzustellen
28.10.20
SAFR from RealNetworks Launches Version 3.0 Featuring Enhanced COVID-19 Response Features and a New High Sensitivity Face Detector
28.10.20
RealNetworks kündigt Start von SAFR 3.0 mit hochsensibler Gesichtsdetektion und verbesserten Covid19 Funktionen an