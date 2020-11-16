 

Sage launches new Sage Business Cloud Marketplace in Canada

App developers showcase solutions to millions of Sage customers, helping them do business better

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE:SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the new Sage Business Cloud Marketplace in Canada. It provides Sage customers with a curated selection of industry leading, cloud-native, and cloud-connected apps to help businesses perform at their best. The Sage Marketplace builds on the company’s cloud success and fosters a powerful ecosystem that nurtures partner communities and enables channel transformation.

The new e-commerce enabled Sage Marketplace supports the continuous evolution of Sage partners and ISVs and establishes a path to the cloud for non-native ISVs and VARs. In the new Sage Marketplace, the customer experience has been distinctly improved, along with better automation of processes and self-service capabilities for ISVs.

“The Sage Marketplace demonstrates our ongoing commitment to working with partners to help address our shared customers’ most pressing business needs, all from one easy-to-use, intelligent platform,” said Nancy Tichbon, Managing Director, Sage Canada. “It is an innovative one-stop shop for customers, allowing them to choose from a curated selection of trusted and connected apps that drive improvements for their business.”

Globally, millions of businesses are already part of Sage Business Cloud. Through the Sage Marketplace, businesses can:

  • Tackle challenges within their business with certified apps
  • Automate time-consuming tasks
  • Free up valuable time and concentrate on running their business more efficiently
  • Use integrated solutions that offer real-time business insights
  • Make more informed decisions through AI and machine learning capabilities

Newly added to the Sage Marketplace in Canada are True Sky, a budgeting, planning and forecasting solution for business, and Credit Hound, automated collections management software that instantly shows customers what is owed and when to follow up on outstanding debts:

“The opportunity for Draycir to promote our Credit Hound brand on a worldwide platform like the Sage Marketplace is very exciting,” said Chris Hazeldine, Global Sales & Marketing Director, Draycir. “We have already experienced the Sage Marketplace in other parts of the world which has enabled us to reach a much greater audience, allowing Draycir to meet our objectives of becoming a global brand. We look forward to leveraging this new platform in Canada to grow our business and our strategic partnership with Sage."

“Promoting True Sky’s budgeting, planning and forecasting solution on the Sage Marketplace is a great next step in the relationship between True Sky and Sage,” said George Braun, President, True Sky. “The Sage Marketplace is an effective tool for Sage business partners and ISVs like True Sky to work together and provide world-class solutions for Sage customers.”

The new Sage Marketplace strengthens the value of products and services within the Sage Business Cloud for customers, with an array of integrated and verified apps rigorously tested by Sage, that simplify business processes, helping customers grow their business through richer insights and leading-edge solutions.

“To be launching the Sage Business Cloud Marketplace in Canada is an exciting moment for Sage. The Sage Marketplace offers a great platform for ISVs and developers to showcase their best-in-class apps and services to Sage customers, as part of a powerful ecosystem of cloud-native solutions,” said Juha Harkonen, VP, Ecosystem and Marketplace Strategy, Partner Center of Excellence, Sage.

About Sage

Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight.


