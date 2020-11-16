Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
The company has received notifications of Invalda INVL about transactions in the Issuer's securities.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
Attachments
- INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_11.11.2020
- INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_12.11.2020
- INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_13.11.2020
- INVL Baltic Real Estate_notification_Invalda INVL_16.11.2020
