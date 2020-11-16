 

Tix Corporation Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today reported results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2020. 

The Current Las Vegas Marketplace:

Our Tix4Tonight business is located in Las Vegas where (when we conduct our business in the ordinary course which currently we are not) we sell shows, attractions, tours, and dining from our nine ticket booths that are strategically located on the Strip. As previously announced, due to efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, virtually all Las Vegas entertainment, restaurants, bars, and major hotel properties temporarily closed on or about the week of March 16, 2020. With the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip, and therefore the cessation of revenue for our business, we effected a layoff of the majority of our employees, closed our ticket booths, and continue to significantly reduce our operating costs. The Company’s third quarter and first nine months of 2020 financial results were significantly impacted by the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip due to COVID-19.

Most hotel properties have recently reopened and some shows, attractions and dining have recently opened with extreme limitations on their capacities and operations. Shows can be permitted to open with the lesser of 50% occupancy or 250 customers, along with a pre-approved COVID-19 prevention plan. The Company is addressing each property’s COVID-19 ticket sales protocols, coupled with their timing and availability of ticket inventory. We are continually monitoring the Las Vegas entertainment marketplace to determine when and if we will be able to commence viable operations again.

We plan to seek additional available disaster assistance, as well as other forms of financing to help with liquidity during this disruption to our business.

Financial Summary Results:

With the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip due to COVID-19, and therefore the cessation of revenue for our business, the Company’s generated no revenues in the third quarter of 2020, and first nine months 2020 revenues decreased to $1,957,000, or 80%, as compared to $9,703,000 in the first nine months of 2019. Our third quarter 2020 net loss was $1,097,000, as compared to a $1,022,000 net loss in the third quarter 2019. Our first nine months 2020 net loss was $3,342,000, as compared to a $985,000 net loss in the first nine months of 2019.

Beginning in April 2020, and due to the impact on our business related to COVID-19, the Company has not made the majority of its lease payments, and is in default on the majority of its operating leases. As of September 30, 2020, the total amount of past due lease payments was approximately $810,000. The Company is in discussions with its landlords to restructure its leases.

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. Due to COVID-19, the Company suspended its operations in March 2020, which included the closure of its currently seven discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and its online ticket sales site, www.tix4tonight.com, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. The Company continually monitors the Las Vegas marketplace to determine when and if it will be able to commence operations again. 

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:     

Steve Handy, CFO, (818)761-1002


TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
  
   
   
          September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
          (Unaudited)        
Assets  
Current assets:            
  Cash   $ 905,000     $ 2,251,000    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   290,000       212,000    
    Total current assets   1,195,000       2,463,000    
             
Property and equipment, net   63,000       123,000    
             
Right of use asset, net   2,924,000       3,086,000    
             
Other assets:            
  Deposits and other assets   46,000       487,000    
    Total other assets   46,000       487,000    
      Total assets $ 4,228,000     $ 6,159,000    
                   
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity  
Current liabilities:            
  Accounts payable – shows and events $ -     $ 267,000    
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   738,000       487,000    
  Lease termination obligation, current portion   20,000       -    
  Leases payable, current portion   1,611,000       1,601,000    
  Loans payable, current portion   20,000       -    
  Deferred revenue   -       42,000    
    Total current liabilities   2,389,000       2,397,000    
                   
Lease termination obligation, less current portion   40,000       -    
Leases payable, less current portion   1,779,000       1,550,000    
Loans payable, less current portion   1,110,000       -    
Total liabilities   5,318,000       3,947,000    
             
Commitments and contingencies            
                   
Stockholders’ equity (deficit):            
  Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued            
  Common stock, $.08 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,337,175 shares net of 16,649,814 treasury shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 17,342,175 shares net of 16,644,814 treasury shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019.   2,720,000       2,720,000    
  Additional paid-in capital   95,242,000       95,199,000    
  Treasury stock at cost   (28,167,000 )     (28,164,000 )  
  Accumulated deficit   (70,885,000 )     (67,543,000 )  
    Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)   (1,090,000 )     2,212,000    
      Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,228,000     $ 6,159,000    


TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED) 		 
   
   
    Three months ended
September 30, 		    Nine months ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020       2019    
    (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  
             
Revenues   $ -     3,136,000     1,957,000       9,703,000    
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Direct costs of revenues     711,000       1,997,000       3,320,000         6,061,000    
Selling, general and administrative expenses     350,000       2,090,000       1,828,000         4,498,000    
Depreciation expense     32,000       27,000       61,000         88,000    
Total operating expenses     1,093,000       4,114,000       5,209,000         10,647,000    
Operating loss     (1,093,000 )     (978,000 )     (3,252,000 )       (944,000 )  
Loss on equity investment     -       (44,000 )     (84,000 )       (44,000 )  
Other income (expense)     (4,000     -       (6,000 )       4,000    
Loss before income taxes     (1,097,000     (1,022,000     (3,342,000 )       (984,000  
Income tax expense     -       -       -         (1,000 )  
Net loss   $ (1,097,000 )   $ (1,022,000 )   $ (3,342,000 )     $ (985,000 )  
                                 
Net loss per common share – basic and diluted   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.19 )     $ (0.06 )  
                                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted     17,337,175       17,342,175       17,337,430         17,342,175    

 


Tix Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tix Corporation Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tix Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: TIXC), a leading provider of discount ticketing services, today reported results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2020.  The …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Tix Corporation Commences Strategic Review Process