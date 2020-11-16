Tix Corporation Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020 Results

Our Tix4Tonight business is located in Las Vegas where (when we conduct our business in the ordinary course which currently we are not) we sell shows, attractions, tours, and dining from our nine ticket booths that are strategically located on the Strip. As previously announced, due to efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, virtually all Las Vegas entertainment, restaurants, bars, and major hotel properties temporarily closed on or about the week of March 16, 2020. With the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip, and therefore the cessation of revenue for our business, we effected a layoff of the majority of our employees, closed our ticket booths, and continue to significantly reduce our operating costs. The Company’s third quarter and first nine months of 2020 financial results were significantly impacted by the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip due to COVID-19.

Most hotel properties have recently reopened and some shows, attractions and dining have recently opened with extreme limitations on their capacities and operations. Shows can be permitted to open with the lesser of 50% occupancy or 250 customers, along with a pre-approved COVID-19 prevention plan. The Company is addressing each property’s COVID-19 ticket sales protocols, coupled with their timing and availability of ticket inventory. We are continually monitoring the Las Vegas entertainment marketplace to determine when and if we will be able to commence viable operations again.

We plan to seek additional available disaster assistance, as well as other forms of financing to help with liquidity during this disruption to our business.

Financial Summary Results:

With the closure of entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip due to COVID-19, and therefore the cessation of revenue for our business, the Company’s generated no revenues in the third quarter of 2020, and first nine months 2020 revenues decreased to $1,957,000, or 80%, as compared to $9,703,000 in the first nine months of 2019. Our third quarter 2020 net loss was $1,097,000, as compared to a $1,022,000 net loss in the third quarter 2019. Our first nine months 2020 net loss was $3,342,000, as compared to a $985,000 net loss in the first nine months of 2019.

Beginning in April 2020, and due to the impact on our business related to COVID-19, the Company has not made the majority of its lease payments, and is in default on the majority of its operating leases. As of September 30, 2020, the total amount of past due lease payments was approximately $810,000. The Company is in discussions with its landlords to restructure its leases.

About Tix Corporation

Tix Corporation (OTCQX: TIXC) provides discount ticketing services. Due to COVID-19, the Company suspended its operations in March 2020, which included the closure of its currently seven discount ticket stores in Las Vegas under its Tix4Tonight marquee and its online ticket sales site, www.tix4tonight.com, which offers up to a 50 percent discount for shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers. The Company continually monitors the Las Vegas marketplace to determine when and if it will be able to commence operations again.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our future revenues and financial position. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. A copy of the Company’s reports for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, can be found on the Company website at www.tixcorp.com or www.otcmarkets.com.

Investor Contact:



Steve Handy, CFO, (818)761-1002







TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 905,000 $ 2,251,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 290,000 212,000 Total current assets 1,195,000 2,463,000 Property and equipment, net 63,000 123,000 Right of use asset, net 2,924,000 3,086,000 Other assets: Deposits and other assets 46,000 487,000 Total other assets 46,000 487,000 Total assets $ 4,228,000 $ 6,159,000 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable – shows and events $ - $ 267,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 738,000 487,000 Lease termination obligation, current portion 20,000 - Leases payable, current portion 1,611,000 1,601,000 Loans payable, current portion 20,000 - Deferred revenue - 42,000 Total current liabilities 2,389,000 2,397,000 Lease termination obligation, less current portion 40,000 - Leases payable, less current portion 1,779,000 1,550,000 Loans payable, less current portion 1,110,000 - Total liabilities 5,318,000 3,947,000 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; none issued Common stock, $.08 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,337,175 shares net of 16,649,814 treasury shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 17,342,175 shares net of 16,644,814 treasury shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019. 2,720,000 2,720,000 Additional paid-in capital 95,242,000 95,199,000 Treasury stock at cost (28,167,000 ) (28,164,000 ) Accumulated deficit (70,885,000 ) (67,543,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (1,090,000 ) 2,212,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,228,000 $ 6,159,000





TIX CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues $ - $ 3,136,000 $ 1,957,000 $ 9,703,000 Operating expenses: Direct costs of revenues 711,000 1,997,000 3,320,000 6,061,000 Selling, general and administrative expenses 350,000 2,090,000 1,828,000 4,498,000 Depreciation expense 32,000 27,000 61,000 88,000 Total operating expenses 1,093,000 4,114,000 5,209,000 10,647,000 Operating loss (1,093,000 ) (978,000 ) (3,252,000 ) (944,000 ) Loss on equity investment - (44,000 ) (84,000 ) (44,000 ) Other income (expense) (4,000 ) - (6,000 ) 4,000 Loss before income taxes (1,097,000 ) (1,022,000 ) (3,342,000 ) (984,000 ) Income tax expense - - - (1,000 ) Net loss $ (1,097,000 ) $ (1,022,000 ) $ (3,342,000 ) $ (985,000 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 17,337,175 17,342,175 17,337,430 17,342,175



