NVIDIA DGX Station A100 Offers Researchers AI Data-Center-in-a-Box

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SC20— NVIDIA today announced the NVIDIA DGX Station A100 — the world’s only petascale workgroup server. The second generation of the groundbreaking AI system, DGX Station A100 accelerates demanding machine learning and data science workloads for teams working in corporate offices, research facilities, labs or home offices everywhere.

World’s Only Petascale Integrated AI Workgroup Server, Second-Gen DGX Station Packs Four NVIDIA A100 GPUs, Debuts with up to 320GB of GPU Memory to Bring AI into Offices and Labs

Delivering 2.5 petaflops of AI performance, DGX Station A100 is the only workgroup server with four of the latest NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs fully interconnected with NVIDIA NVLink , providing up to 320GB of GPU memory to speed breakthroughs in enterprise data science and AI.

DGX Station A100 is also the only workgroup server that supports NVIDIA’s multi-instance GPU (MIG) technology. With MIG, a single DGX Station A100 provides up to 28 separate GPU instances to run parallel jobs and support multiple users without impacting system performance.

“DGX Station A100 brings AI out of the data center with a server-class system that can plug in anywhere,” said Charlie Boyle, vice president and general manager of DGX systems at NVIDIA. “Teams of data science and AI researchers can accelerate their work using the same software stack as NVIDIA DGX A100 systems, enabling them to easily scale from development to deployment.”

DGX Station Powers AI Innovation

Organizations around the world have adopted DGX Station to power AI and data science across industries such as education, financial services, government, healthcare and retail. These AI leaders include: