 

It’s Not Your Tech, It’s Your Brain Neuroscience Can Be the Missing Piece in Digital Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

CSL Behring executive will join November 19 ISG Smartalks webinar to discuss neuroscientific approaches to building agility and resiliency

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New neuroscientific coaching techniques can help executives shape a corporate culture based on emotional and conversational agility and nurture high-performing teams that embrace continuous change, say experts with Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

“Near-universal levels of anxiety and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, social unrest and economic upheaval have organizations and their employees on an emotional roller coaster,” said Missy Lawrence-Johnston, ISG principal consultant, Organizational Change Management. “For the many companies making all the right technological moves toward digital transformation but not getting the expected results, it may be time to look at the human side of digital.”

Lawrence-Johnston will be joined by David Christie, group vice president and head of digital strategy implementation for global biotech company CSL Behring, and agile enterprise expert Ola Chowning, ISG partner, Digital Strategy and Solutions, to discuss how to apply brain science to become a more effective product and technology leader, in the next ISG Smartalks webinar, “The Modern Digital Leader: Cultural Competency & Humility,” Thursday, November 19, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time.

ISG works with CSL Behring and other enterprises to apply brain science to help manage risks associated with the human side of digital and dramatically reduce the amount of time it takes for a workforce to rebound from major disruption. Neuroscientific training and tools can help businesses thrive by supporting virtual leadership, diversity awareness, communications around sensitive messages and approaches to inspire action in others, even during massive shifts, such as the recent shift to a virtual workforce.

“Leaders who apply neuroscience, the psychology of human dynamics and empathy to digital transformation can create a paradigm that fosters resilience and adaptability,” Chowning said. “Such approaches can deactivate employee fight-flight-or-freeze triggers and boost organizational effectiveness.”

Chowning said coaching designed specifically to support virtual and mindful leadership, coupled with cultural and behavioral assessments, can “lead to business structures that can handle whatever the future may bring.”

To register for the ISG Smartalks webinar, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

# # # 

CONTACT: Will Thoretz
Information Services Group, Inc. 
+1 203 517 3119
Will.Thoretz@isg-one.com

Jim Baptiste
Matter Communications for ISG
+1 978 518 4527
jbaptiste@matternow.com

Information Services Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

It’s Not Your Tech, It’s Your Brain Neuroscience Can Be the Missing Piece in Digital Transformation CSL Behring executive will join November 19 ISG Smartalks webinar to discuss neuroscientific approaches to building agility and resiliencySTAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - New neuroscientific coaching techniques can help executives …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
Aurora Cannabis Closes Previously Announced Upsized Underwritten Public Offering
Alstom SA: Alstom launches its share capital increase with preferential subscription rights of an amount of ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Remote Work Culture Gave Nordics Head Start in Digital Workplace Capability Before COVID-19
13.11.20
ISG to Publish Report Examining Enterprise Service Management and ServiceNow Ecosystem Markets
12.11.20
Brazil Takes on COVID-19 Work Disruptions with Network Expansion, Digital Workplace Technologies
11.11.20
U.S. Companies Speed Up Digital Workplace Rollouts to Help Employees Go Remote During COVID-19 Lockdowns
10.11.20
Payroll Planning Needed to Adapt to Federal Programs, Uncover Opportunities for Savings
10.11.20
ISG Launches Major Expansion of ISG Provider Lens Research to 33 Provider Evaluation Studies for 2021
09.11.20
Information Services Group Announces Third-Quarter 2020 Results
05.11.20
Culture Change the Biggest Obstacle to Enterprise Agility
02.11.20
Dual Shockwaves of Pandemic, Digital Disruption Altering Course of Global Business
30.10.20
2020 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference Will Explore Global Trends, Opportunities for Providers