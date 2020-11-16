 

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index recognizes Grifols as one of the world's most sustainable companies

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:19  |  49   |   |   

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grifols (MCE: GRF) (MCE: GRF.P) (NASDAQ: GRFS), a global healthcare company and one of the world's leading producers of plasma-derived medicines with more than 100 years of history contributing to improve people's health and well-being, has been recognized among the world's most sustainable companies by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the largest global sustainability index and an international benchmark for socially responsible investors.

For the first time, Grifols appears in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, which evaluates firms' environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The company appears among the top 5 companies in its sector globally and is the only representative in its segment from Europe.

Grifols earned the highest possible score (100 points) in Environmental Reporting and Social Reporting dimensions. In Tax Strategy, the company achieves the largest score within its industry.

For the company's co-CEOs Raimon Grifols and Víctor Grífols Deu, "Being recognized on the world's most relevant sustainability index is a significant milestone, as well as a reflection of our vision of values-based, ethics and longstanding engagement to our employees.

We continue to move forward in our commitment to sustainable growth and a long-term vision, in which sustainability serves as a core pillar since the foundation of the company. Ethics, health and environment must go hand in hand. To this end, Grifols does its utmost to effectively respond to the needs of society while embracing a sustainable approach in how we meet them. This approach forms an integral part of our corporate culture and reflects the values instilled by our founders more than 100 years ago. Without a doubt, our success is the result of teamwork. In these challenging times, the perseverance, dedication and commitment of our team are a true inspiration. Thanks to the efforts of thousands of Grifols employees worldwide, the company is able to continue providing life-saving therapies, products and services for patients who need them, as well as contribute to the fight against COVID-19.

This recognition of our transparency and reporting efforts encourages us to continue working in the same direction, convinced in the power of a job well done to generate value."

Since 2018, Grifols has been also included in the FTSE4Good sustainability stock market indices.

 

