 

DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips as Clients.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:16  |  58   |   |   

TaP Sports – An athlete management company and consultancy for the sports industry - will work across brand partnerships, publicity, social media and content creation.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaP Sports, a new global consultancy for the sports industry launches today, providing athlete management and brand & entertainment consultancy for the sports industry.

Ben Mawson, co-founder of Tap Music, which manages the careers of global music artists including Dua Lipa, has now ventured into the sports industry with the creation of TaP Sports. Clients include Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips.

Founded by 2020 Music Week Manager of the Year Ben Mawson, co-founder of TaP Music (Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy and more), TaP Sports will offer services parallel to their successful music management entity, bringing expertise in profile building and positioning, as well as experience in crossing the fields of sport, music and entertainment. The business will focus on two main activities: offering consultancy and creative marketing services for clubs and other sports entities, plus strategic athlete brand and commercial management.

TaP Sports will be headed by Managing Director Zoe Prothero. Zoe has worked on a number of campaigns in football and sport from UEFA European Championships and FIFA World Cup whilst at Coca-Cola to the UEFA Champions League and Premier League when at Fuse. She most recently held a senior commercial role at ABB FIA Formula E. Prothero and Mawson previously collaborated when Dua Lipa performed at the 2018 Champions League Final Opening Ceremony.

Initial clients of TaP Sports include English Premier League club Leeds United. TaP Sports' remit for Leeds spans across marketing, social media and media engagement, as well as commercial partnerships.

Athlete management will also be a key part of TaP Sports' work, supporting football agents and their players to secure brand partnerships and social media/ PR management. TaP is delighted to welcome Kalvin Phillips as their first athlete client. Leeds United's homegrown hero and talismanic midfielder has been instrumental in Leeds United's return to the Premier League and is now a regular part of the England national team.

Another initial project for TaP will be the release of the soundtrack for an upcoming documentary spanning Liverpool FC's title winning season which includes a Lana Del Rey recording of anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. This will be a charity project in support of Liverpool FC's Foundation.

TaP Sports will offer clients four core services:

A brand partnerships division, specialising in lifestyle brands and fashion, will work alongside world class content, social media and publicity departments.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips as Clients. TaP Sports – An athlete management company and consultancy for the sports industry - will work across brand partnerships, publicity, social media and content creation. LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - TaP Sports, a new global consultancy for …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Business Reporter: The workforce of 2021
BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods