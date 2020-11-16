DUA Lipa's Award Winning Music Management Company TaP Launches Sports Venture and Announces Leeds United and Kalvin Phillips as Clients.

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaP Sports, a new global consultancy for the sports industry launches today, providing athlete management and brand & entertainment consultancy for the sports industry.

TaP Sports – An athlete management company and consultancy for the sports industry - will work across brand partnerships, publicity, social media and content creation.

Founded by 2020 Music Week Manager of the Year Ben Mawson, co-founder of TaP Music (Lana Del Rey, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Dermot Kennedy and more), TaP Sports will offer services parallel to their successful music management entity, bringing expertise in profile building and positioning, as well as experience in crossing the fields of sport, music and entertainment. The business will focus on two main activities: offering consultancy and creative marketing services for clubs and other sports entities, plus strategic athlete brand and commercial management.

TaP Sports will be headed by Managing Director Zoe Prothero. Zoe has worked on a number of campaigns in football and sport from UEFA European Championships and FIFA World Cup whilst at Coca-Cola to the UEFA Champions League and Premier League when at Fuse. She most recently held a senior commercial role at ABB FIA Formula E. Prothero and Mawson previously collaborated when Dua Lipa performed at the 2018 Champions League Final Opening Ceremony.

Initial clients of TaP Sports include English Premier League club Leeds United. TaP Sports' remit for Leeds spans across marketing, social media and media engagement, as well as commercial partnerships.

Athlete management will also be a key part of TaP Sports' work, supporting football agents and their players to secure brand partnerships and social media/ PR management. TaP is delighted to welcome Kalvin Phillips as their first athlete client. Leeds United's homegrown hero and talismanic midfielder has been instrumental in Leeds United's return to the Premier League and is now a regular part of the England national team.

Another initial project for TaP will be the release of the soundtrack for an upcoming documentary spanning Liverpool FC's title winning season which includes a Lana Del Rey recording of anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone'. This will be a charity project in support of Liverpool FC's Foundation.

TaP Sports will offer clients four core services:

A brand partnerships division, specialising in lifestyle brands and fashion, will work alongside world class content, social media and publicity departments.