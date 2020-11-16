Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2020 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), Mr. Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Network Solution, unveiled the future-oriented "1+N" 5G target networks and released a full series of 5G solutions for building simplified "1+N" 5G networks. "To embrace the approaching golden decade of 5G, we need to evolve our networks towards 5G with full spectrum and build one high-bandwidth simplified target network that ensures ubiquitous connectivity with on-demand overlay of 'N' capabilities," said Yang.

5G is not only a new generation of mobile technology, it also represents the creation of new business, ecosystems, and opportunities. 5G features more diversified services and differentiated requirements in comparison to 4G. The connection of people requires a contiguous high-bandwidth network to provide a premium experience at greatly reduced per-bit costs. The connection of things also requires ubiquitous coverage to support the massive connectivity of IoT terminals. Industry connections, which are applied first in local scenarios, require capabilities such as flexible high uplink, low latency, and high-precision positioning to be deployed on demand. To meet these differentiated requirements, Huawei proposes "1+N" 5G target networks for full-spectrum evolution toward 5G and building a ubiquitous high-capacity foundation network, with high-bandwidth mid-bands as its core and other frequency bands to achieve differentiated benefits and on-demand overlay of 'N' capabilities.

Build One Foundation Network for Ubiquitous Connectivity

Any endeavor begins with one step. User experience is the basis upon which leapfrogged 5G services are developed. The cost per bit of 5G networks must be reduced to offer continuous cross-generation user experience. The combination of high-bandwidth mid-bands and Massive MIMO (M-MIMO) is the key to developing a high-bandwidth network to achieve ubiquitous connectivity.

Scaled deployment worldwide has shown that TDD high-bandwidth M-MIMO has been highly recognized across the industry. TDD mid-band M-MIMO achieves co-coverage at the same sites with 1.8 GHz and a minimal of a tenfold improvement in user experience compared with that of 4G. The performance of the same hardware varies considerably with different algorithms. As the cornerstone of M-MIMO performance, algorithms greatly affect the performance of commercial networks. Huawei's pioneering algorithms will enable operators to significantly improve user experience and the cell capacity of 5G networks. Huawei's adaptive high resolution (AHR) algorithm will help operators to further expand network capacity in scenarios with high user density and strong interference. The UL/DL decoupling solution improves the uplink coverage of TDD mid-band. It improves M-MIMO coverage by 6 dB to 7 dB in the uplink and by 2 dB to 3 dB in the downlink. At MBBF 2020, Huawei also released the multi-band UL/DL decoupling solution, which supports the combination of 3.5 GHz/3.7 GHz and 1.8 GHz/2.1 GHz/700 MHz, 2.6 GHz and 1.8 GHz/700 MHz, 4.9 GHz and 2.3 GHz.