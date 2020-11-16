 

Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 15:22  |  83   |   |   

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2020 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), Mr. Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Network Solution, unveiled the future-oriented "1+N" 5G target networks and released a full series of 5G solutions for building simplified "1+N" 5G networks. "To embrace the approaching golden decade of 5G, we need to evolve our networks towards 5G with full spectrum and build one high-bandwidth simplified target network that ensures ubiquitous connectivity with on-demand overlay of 'N' capabilities," said Yang.

Mr. Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Network Solution

5G is not only a new generation of mobile technology, it also represents the creation of new business, ecosystems, and opportunities. 5G features more diversified services and differentiated requirements in comparison to 4G. The connection of people requires a contiguous high-bandwidth network to provide a premium experience at greatly reduced per-bit costs. The connection of things also requires ubiquitous coverage to support the massive connectivity of IoT terminals. Industry connections, which are applied first in local scenarios, require capabilities such as flexible high uplink, low latency, and high-precision positioning to be deployed on demand. To meet these differentiated requirements, Huawei proposes "1+N" 5G target networks for full-spectrum evolution toward 5G and building a ubiquitous high-capacity foundation network, with high-bandwidth mid-bands as its core and other frequency bands to achieve differentiated benefits and on-demand overlay of 'N' capabilities.

Build One Foundation Network for Ubiquitous Connectivity

Any endeavor begins with one step. User experience is the basis upon which leapfrogged 5G services are developed. The cost per bit of 5G networks must be reduced to offer continuous cross-generation user experience. The combination of high-bandwidth mid-bands and Massive MIMO (M-MIMO) is the key to developing a high-bandwidth network to achieve ubiquitous connectivity.

Scaled deployment worldwide has shown that TDD high-bandwidth M-MIMO has been highly recognized across the industry. TDD mid-band M-MIMO achieves co-coverage at the same sites with 1.8 GHz and a minimal of a tenfold improvement in user experience compared with that of 4G. The performance of the same hardware varies considerably with different algorithms. As the cornerstone of M-MIMO performance, algorithms greatly affect the performance of commercial networks. Huawei's pioneering algorithms will enable operators to significantly improve user experience and the cell capacity of 5G networks. Huawei's adaptive high resolution (AHR) algorithm will help operators to further expand network capacity in scenarios with high user density and strong interference. The UL/DL decoupling solution improves the uplink coverage of TDD mid-band. It improves M-MIMO coverage by 6 dB to 7 dB in the uplink and by 2 dB to 3 dB in the downlink. At MBBF 2020, Huawei also released the multi-band UL/DL decoupling solution, which supports the combination of 3.5 GHz/3.7 GHz and 1.8 GHz/2.1 GHz/700 MHz, 2.6 GHz and 1.8 GHz/700 MHz, 4.9 GHz and 2.3 GHz.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huawei Launches a Full Series of 5G Solutions for "1+N" Target Networks SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - At the 2020 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), Mr. Yang Chaobin, President of Huawei Wireless Network Solution, unveiled the future-oriented "1+N" 5G target networks and released a full series of 5G …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Trade Finance fintech Mitigram further establishes global leadership with ground breaking ...
Globalance launches Globalance World - a digital, interactive globe for sustainable investments
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
TIGA Reveals Largest Centres of Games Development in the UK
Metal Casing Market Size Worth $47.39 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Expedia Reveals Booking Hacks And Predictions In 2021 Travel Trends Report
Business Reporter: The workforce of 2021
BAT named in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for 19th consecutive year
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Several Streaming Companies Are Hot on the Heels of the Leader Heading to 2021
Largest real-world study of Phagenyx demonstrates significant benefits of treatment in patients ...
Successful implementation of transformation strengthens Heidelberg in times of COVID-19
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods