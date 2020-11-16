 

EQS-Adhoc Zur Rose Group: gematik awards tender for specialist e-prescription service - Zur Rose subsidiary eHealth-Tec involved as partner to IBM

eHealth-Tec GmbH, a German subsidiary of the Zur Rose Group of Switzerland, took part in the tender by gematik, the software service provider of the Federal Ministry of Health, for "provision of development services, computer centre infrastructure, system hardware and software as part of the launch of e-prescriptions" with IBM Deutschland GmbH as its partner. gematik today announced that IBM has won the tender for the specialist e-prescription service. eHealth-Tec is involved in the implementation as a partner to IBM. This includes providing the necessary infrastructure and operating and supporting the hardware and software components. The specialist e-prescription service has to be developed and designed to be able to process the entire volume of e-prescriptions issued in Germany and have scope for further expansion.

eHealth-Tec works as a technology provider in strategic partnerships with health insurers and others in the healthcare industry to successfully implement pilot e-prescription projects that are relevant to the market. eHealth-Tec contributed its accumulated experience as a systems provider for e-prescription solutions in the IBM submission. The successful participation in the gematik tender reinforces the role played by the Zur Rose Group as a pioneer in successfully introducing electronic prescriptions in Germany.

Investors and analyst contact
Christoph Herrmann, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@zurrose.com, phone: +41 58 810 11 49

Media contacts

Zur Rose Group:
Lisa Lüthi, Head of Group Communications
Email: media@zurrose.com, phone: +41 52 724 08 14

Segment Germany of the Zur Rose Group:

