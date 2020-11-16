Siebert Financial Corp. Hires Anthony Palmeri and Jerry Losurdo to Lead Securities Finance Group

Mr. Palmeri joins Siebert from JPMorgan Chase & Co. where he was an Executive Director, and Mr. Losurdo joins Siebert from TD Prime Services, LLC where, as a Managing Director, he led its Securities Lending and Equity Finance division. As industry-leading professionals, they have a combined 75 years of experience and will also bring on Jen Cahalan and Michael Scotti as part of their team.

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB ) (“Siebert”), a provider of financial services, is excited to announce today the hiring of Anthony Palmeri and Jerry Losurdo to lead Siebert’s Securities Finance Group within its broker-dealer subsidiary, Muriel Siebert & Co., Inc. (“MSCO”).

Mr. Palmeri and Mr. Losurdo join Siebert’s Securities Finance Group which was acquired at the beginning of 2020. The new leaders will be leveraging their expertise and connections as well as the current strength of the division to further drive results.

Gloria E. Gebbia, controlling shareholder and board member of Siebert, commented on the new hires saying, “Mr. Palmeri, Mr. Losurdo and their team are great additions to the Siebert family. This very dynamic team will build upon the success of our current Securities Finance Group, and will be critical to getting it to the next level. We have just begun to explore the avenues in which this new team can positively impact our business lines and will be key components in continuing the growth of Siebert.”

“Siebert is poised to grow in tremendous ways and I am excited to be a part of the Securities Finance Group,” said Mr. Palmeri. “I know our team, alongside the current employees, can make this division an even bigger powerhouse for Siebert. We’re looking forward to continuing Siebert’s growth story and expanding upon the strong foundation that has been built.”

Mr. Losurdo also commented, “It is exciting to join a Securities Finance Group that has already shown incredible potential and growth. Siebert is an extraordinary firm with an entrepreneurial spirit that understands growth and risk management in today’s competitive world, and we are excited to provide additional leadership and expertise to take this division to new heights.”

